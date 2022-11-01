GoTyme Bank Partners with Daon for Secure, Frictionless Account Setup for New Digital Bank

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, today announced that GoTyme Bank, a new digital bank designed to provide financial inclusion and empowerment to consumers, will utilize Daon IdentityX for digital identity capture and authentication in the GoTyme banking app. As GoTyme Bank launches in the Philippines, it needs to establish an account setup infrastructure that delivers a fast, frictionless signup process to reach a broad customer audience, while at the same time complying with that country’s regulations around customer and data protection as well as fraud prevention.

Daon’s IdentityX platform, using the company’s leading document-centric identity proofing technology, will help reduce the barriers for account setup for consumers, and at the same time ensure GoTyme Bank has accurate identity verification and proofing for all new customers.

To drive more financial inclusion and reach as many customers as possible in the Philippines, GoTyme Bank is offering consumers the ability to open an account in under five minutes with a paperless process via digital kiosks located in malls and supermarkets across the country. In addition to its identity proofing technology, Daon’s fraud prevention features, like biometric watchlists, third-party identity checks, and manual review service, can be leveraged to ensure that GoTyme Bank can match the fast account setup with a fully inclusive and secure identity proofing and verification process.

“Fraud threats can lead to detrimental loss in the banking sector, and Daon is committed to providing world-class services to prevent them. This is equally as critical for new banks establishing operations,” said Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon. “Implementing IdentityX in the GoTyme Bank app will provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable user experience, all while increasing the security of the application and expanding the platform as a trusted solution for leading Fintech customers across the globe.”

GoTyme digital bank launched in July 2022 as a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group, Tyme. GoTyme Bank grants users the power of self-serve financial solutions accessible through an intuitive all-in-one banking app. Customers can access all types of transactions, transfers, and reward services that their digital wallets provide, but with the benefit of full banking services such as interest earning deposit accounts and investments.

“Integrating our digital banking app with the Daon IdentityX platform will help to keep our mission of providing our customers seamless access to a wider portfolio of financial services than ever before,” said Chris Bennett, CTO at GoTyme Bank. “Our customers should feel safe and comfortable with secure account setup, opening doors to better savings, transfers, and rewards that our digital bank has to offer.”

To learn more about Daon’s IdentityX solution offerings, visit here.

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity proofing and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered IdentityX® platform, chosen by leading companies in financial services, telcos, travel & hospitality, and other industries to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com.

About GoTyme Bank

GoTyme Bank, is regulated by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is a joint venture of Tyme, a multi-country digital banking group, with members of the Gokongwei Group of companies, namely Robinsons Bank, Robinsons Land Corporation, and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. GoTyme Bank aims to unlock its customers’ financial potential with the convenience and security of digital banking. With a high tech-high touch approach, GoTyme Bank combines the ease of immediate account opening with a personalized debit card released through kiosks located jn shopping malls throughout the Philippines, plus the power of self-serve financial solutions accessible through an intuitive “all in one” banking app. These, along with other industry-leading offerings, set GoTyme Bank on-track to revolutionize banking in the Philippines.