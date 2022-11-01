eSentire Announces Global Partnership with Lacework to Reduce Cloud Security Risk

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today its global partnership with Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, advancing its protection of cloud workloads, containers, applications, and Kubernetes with 24/7 Multi-Signal MDR and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) services, utilizing the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. eSentire is Lacework’s first global MDR partner.

With 95% of organizations leveraging at least one cloud service1 and 70% running more than two containerized applications by 20232, security leaders must seek out partners who align cloud protection to each organization’s business strategy. Widespread adoption of cloud Infrastructure (IaaS), Platform (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) models demonstrate an undisputed business ambition to innovate and scale quickly. eSentire uniquely embraces the balance between business strategy and cloud security, delivering first and foremost on the mission to protect the risk in order to prevent business disruption.

“eSentire understands that cloud security isn’t a journey to shift left for every organization. It’s about protecting what matters most to your business because a risk is a risk, no matter where your users and data reside,” said Rahul Bakshi, Chief Product Officer, eSentire. “This partnership with Lacework demonstrates our commitment to driving the most proactive threat response outcomes forward on behalf of our global customer base. Our message to security leaders is that you’re in the cloud, and we’re all-in to protect you.”

Using machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud behavioral analytics, the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform automatically learns and understands behaviors across an organization’s cloud environment. eSentire’s new partnership with Lacework expands its deep expertise across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud with further visibility, differentiated behavior-based threat detection, and context-rich insights to fuel its multi-signal investigations. From there, eSentire’s 24/7 SOC analysts and renowned Threat Response Unit (TRU) stop active threats before they spread to become business disrupting, with a Mean Time to Contain of less than 15 minutes. eSentire’s Cyber Risk Advisors act as an extension of the customer’s team, supporting their risk-based strategy with the contextual industry and business awareness required to provide actionable recommendations to improve cyber resilience across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Additional eSentire and Lacework mutual service benefits include:

Identified and prioritized misconfigurations across the three major cloud providers – Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud

Findings mapped against recognized industry frameworks, including HIPAA, CIS, and SOC 2

Complete multi-signal threat investigation visibility within eSentire’s Atlas Insight Portal

Detection, investigation, and containment of threats to virtual machine (VM) workloads and containers up to 10x faster

A 342% return on investment, 100:1 alert reduction, and 80% faster investigation capability

“As threats continue to increase in speed and sophistication, customers are looking for security solutions which can help them continue to innovate quickly with the confidence they’re prioritizing security and compliance,” said Brian Lanigan, VP, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Lacework. “Together with eSentire, we’re delivering a fully managed solution that provides complete cloud detection, investigation, and proactive threat response. This puts the customer’s protection at the forefront, mitigating cloud security risks with transparent visibility and co-management capabilities.”

eSentire MDR for Cloud and Cloud Security Posture Management protection with Lacework is available now.

eSentire and Lacework will be hosting an executive fireside chat on Thursday, December 7, 2022, with industry experts Tia Hopkins (Field CTO and Chief Cyber Risk Strategist, eSentire) and Erin K. Banks (Senior Director of Product Marketing, Partners & Alliances, Lacework) entitled: Risk is Risk - Is Cloud Security The Journey or The Destination? To register and participate in this engaging conversation, visit: mdr.esentire.com/lacework.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1,500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.

1 State of the Cloud Report –FLEXERA™ 2022

2 3 Critical Mistakes That I&O Leaders Must Avoid With Containers, Jeffrey Hewitt, Gartner, 2 August, 2019