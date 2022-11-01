Air Europa chooses PCI Pal to enhance Contact Center payment processes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global SaaS provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, implemented PCI Pal Agent Assist into Air Europa’s global contact centers. The airline future-proofed its payment security and PCI DSS compliance requirements, while also providing a frictionless customer experience by enabling agents to personally support customers with successfully completing transactions over the phone.

The PCI Pal Agent Assist solution enables Air Europa to securely process credit card information using DTMF-masking technology, which means agents remain in contact with customers throughout the transaction, assisting customers if and when needed, while they input their card details anonymously using their telephone’s keypad. This speeds-up transaction timescales, increases payment success rates all while supporting the airline with regulatory compliance such as PCI DSS.

Yago Casasnovas, Head of Payments, Fraud Prevention and Distribution at Air Europa, said: “Having undertaken a review of our payment handling processes, I felt we would benefit from a solution that would let us record every conversation for training and quality assurance purposes, yet would keep us out of scope of the requirements of PCI DSS. Having seen a demonstration of PCI Pal’s payment solutions, they ticked all of the boxes of maintaining customer contact, yet with the necessary security and compliance requirements.”

PCI Pal’s solutions are being used in the airline’s contact centers in Spain, South America and Africa and initial feedback from both customers and agents has been positive:

Concludes Casasnovas: “Working with PCI Pal enables us to stay in control of the overall customer experience. There is no comparison between Agent Assist and an automated ‘payment line’ solution: the customer receives a positive experience and Air Europa has greater certainty on payments and security. This upgrade demonstrates that we look ahead at innovation and always with the customer experience at the heart of everything we do.”

