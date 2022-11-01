Frisch’s Big Boy to Host Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Partnership With Joey Chestnut as He Attempts to Eat 24 Slices in 3 Minutes

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces its upcoming pie eating contest in partnership with the World’s Greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. Chestnut will be eating his way through 24 slices of pie in 3 minutes.

Chestnut, who’s best known for his annual Nathan’s hot dog eating skills on July 4th, will be at the Frisch’s Mainliner location on November 23rd at 8 a.m. The contest will begin at 8:30 a.m., in which Chestnut will gobble down the amount of pumpkin pie equivalent to more than three large families at Thanksgiving dinner.

Those who show up for the event will receive a $5 gift card as well as a free Frisch’s Santa Hat. Additionally, customers who order two or more pies while at the event will receive a free Frisch’s pie cutter to go alongside their holiday dinner. Chestnut will also be available for autographs and pictures with fans.

“At Frisch’s, we love coming up with fun and exciting ways to engage our customer base and what better way to show how delicious our pumpkin pie is than by hosting a Joey Chestnut pie eating contest?” states James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. “Our loyal customers love Frisch’s Signature Pumpkin Pie, so in the spirit of the season and in honor of our 75th anniversary, we thought we’d show our gratitude by offering discounts on this fan favorite.”

Stop by Frisch’s Mainliner restaurant at 5760 Wooster Pike, Fairfax, OH 45227, to witness Chestnut in action and to take advantage of these pumpkin pie deals.

To learn more about Frisch’s Big Boy, visit. www.frischs.com

About Frisch’s Big Boy

Founded in 1947, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants have always served scratch-made food, prepared to order from their own kitchens at a reasonable price. The signature double-decker burger the “Big Boy” is made with fresh, never frozen beef patties, a double decker bun, and the Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce that guests have come to crave. An unlimited soup and salad bar as well as scratch-made soups and salad dressings, hand-breaded onion rings, house-made pies and desserts and fresh baked biscuits are also served daily. Home of burgers, the unlimited weekend breakfast bar and the beloved Big Boy mascot, who has been serving up food, fun and family memories for 75 years. The brand consists of over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com.