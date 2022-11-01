CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify brings automation to income-verification for energy efficiency programs

CLEAResult introduced today its latest utility program innovation tool, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify. This new validation service fills a needed gap for utilities by taking the leg work out of matching income-qualified households with the energy-saving opportunities most relevant to them. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency solutions provider, introduced today its latest utility program innovation tool, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify. This new validation service fills a needed gap for utilities by taking the leg work out of matching income-qualified households with the energy-saving opportunities most relevant to them.

“We’re addressing one of the energy sector’s oldest pain points with this product—prioritizing low-and-moderate income customers. Having a technology solution that can verify people’s income through multiple paths is a game changer,” said Divakar Jandhyala, CLEAResult’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, “There’s nothing else like it on the market.”

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify automates the verification process from start to finish, transforming it from a burdensome challenge into a low-effort task. For the first time, utilities and customers alike will be able to easily determine program and incentive eligibility. Once qualified, customers receive relevant recommendations, or are routed to the related program offerings. Simultaneously, utilities reduce administration time and mistakes, allowing them to focus on connecting people to the solutions that fit their needs best. The result? A better experience for everyone.

This unique solution includes:

• A rate code module that automates the search process for identifying eligible customers

• An income rating service for automatic data modeling and comprehensive record evaluation using CLEAResult’s exclusive data partner

• A traditional document review module to determine income eligibility

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify is powerful as a stand-alone tool, or it can be combined with other products in the CLEAResult ATLAS™ catalog for seamless integration with legacy systems, partner ecosystems and third-party data sources. For instance, customer data can be paired with CLEAResult ATLAS™ Insights for a deeper understanding of the market or linked with CLEAResult ATLAS™ Connect to quickly guide customers toward their next best action.

This latest CLEAResult product release demonstrates the vital role analytics and automation play in reaching under resourced communities. The more this sector innovates, the more it’s able to lift the burden of energy costs from vulnerable households—a key priority of the Inflation Reduction Act.

For more details and future updates on CLEAResult ATLAS™, visit the company’s technology page.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG through its middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth and its multi-sector global impact investing strategy The Rise Fund.

Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

