paid Named an Official TikTok Marketing Partner

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#paid, a multi-channel creator marketing platform that empowers creators to partner with brands and build their businesses, today announced that it has become an official TikTok Marketing Partner. As a badged partner, #paid will bring more great opportunities to their engaged network of content creators and marketers.

“TikTok’s motto is ‘Make TikToks, not ads' because the most successful ads on TikTok aren’t ads,” said Bryan Gold, CEO of #paid. “This partnership provides an opportunity for brands to make more TikToks with the world’s top creators—and run all their creator campaigns, across social channels, from one central location.”

“Creators on TikTok make some of the world’s most engaging content. With a trusted partner like #paid, we can continue to make it easy for brands to deliver that incredible content to their audiences and communities,” said Jyri Kidwell, head of creative partnerships at TikTok.

TikTok’s new API integration with the #paid platform makes it easy to reach what might be the most dedicated group of buyers on social media. That’s because nearly half of TikTok users are buying products from brands they see on the platform.

“#paid provides more opportunities to build brand awareness on TikTok,” said Gold. “It also allows us to provide our creators with more opportunities for brand collaborations. We look forward to being the TikTok experts you can rely on as you build out a presence in this new channel.”

About #paid

#paid is a creator marketing platform that sits at the intersection of brand and creator collaboration. Founded in 2014, #paid helps direct-to-consumer and Fortune 500 brands like Phillips Hue, Unilever and Sephora activate creators to drive growth. They are building the platform of record that powers content creation and distribution for brands globally. The better they do that, the better they can serve their creator community and provide them with the best place on earth to do what they love — create. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.