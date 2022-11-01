Global Manufacturer Röhm Innovates Plant Design Using Workspot Cloud Workstations for Digital Twins

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspot, the Cloud PC company, today announced that global manufacturer Röhm has achieved new levels of design and build efficiencies by using Workspot cloud workstations, powered by AMD GPUs on Microsoft Azure.

No stranger to the use of Digital Twins, when it came time to design a new methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant, the Röhm project team looked to industrial software developer Aveva for its 3D engineering design software. What was different about this project is that several engineering teams from all over the world would come together – virtually – to design the new Röhm plant. Workspot cloud workstations, running Aveva E3D Design software, provided the high-performance computing platform the global engineering team used to collaboratively design the plant’s digital twin.

During the design process, Röhm’s Project Director, Helio Takahashi said, “3D modeling is very demanding from a performance perspective. This is where Workspot’s cloud workstations were really, really, helpful. If we did not have the Workspot solution, it would not be possible to access the applications with such high performance, and it would be difficult for the engineers to work productively.”

“Digital twins in design/build projects are gaining prevalence because they provide the opportunity for digital experimentation using a virtual building, with a valuable feedback loop on the potential impact to the physical building,” said Matthew Davidson, Field CTO at Workspot. “Using cloud workstations was a perfect fit for Röhm’s use case, because the geographically dispersed project team experienced great performance as they collaborated in real time to create the MMA plant’s digital twin.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Röhm’s newly developed production process, Leading in Methacrylates (LiMA) technology. This technology sets new standards for using resources efficiently and for making notable reductions in its environmental impact. The new plant will have a production volume of 250,000 tons.

The engineering and procurement phase for the plant is at an advanced stage, and the project is on track for completion early 2024.

