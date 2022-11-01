CommCreative Named Agency of Record for Raymarine

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommCreative, a leading digital-first marketing agency, today announced that it has been named the agency of record for Raymarine's North America region. Raymarine is a world leader in creating marine electronics that offer unmatched reliability, giving boaters the freedom to embark on every adventure with confidence. CommCreative is developing and executing brand messaging and a go-to-market strategy, including creative, digital, social media and mobile advertising.

“Raymarine stands for reliability, confidence and doing the right thing – and we looked for the same in our agency partner,” said Stacey Ogden, Director of Maritime and Raymarine Marketing. “We look forward to partnering with CommCreative to continue to grow our brand, tell our stories to American boaters and fishermen, and deepen our connection in the community.”

The main goal of this partnership is to build a B2C narrative and tell the Raymarine brand story in a human-centric, emotionally compelling way. Using the latest technology to target consumers based on their intent, geo-location and smart social media advertising, an integrated strategy and creative campaign was recently launched to activate and optimize awareness with a focus on boat owners and the fishing community in the Americas.

“We are humbled and excited to be chosen by the team at Raymarine to capitalize on this amazing opportunity for the brand as the boating and fishing industry continues to grow and expand,” said Joanna Bittle, Agency Partner at CommCreative. “For the past 80 years, they have been committed to serving as a trusted guide for boaters of all kinds and have helped lead the charge of improving sustainability within the maritime industry. We are proud to partner with Raymarine and look forward to a partnership for years to come.”

To view some of CommCreative’s latest creative work, please visit www.commcreative.com/creative.