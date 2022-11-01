Zazzle Celebrates the Holidays With First National TV Campaign

Zazzle, the global online marketplace for creating unique designs, products, and gifts made on-demand, announced today the launch of their first national TV campaign with three new ads airing during the holiday season. The ads showcase the joy of creating and customizing with Zazzle, airing from November onwards, via broadcast networks and various streaming platforms. This particular ad highlights how easy it is to become obsessed after your first Zazzle experience.

Zazzle, the global online marketplace for creating unique designs, products, and gifts made on-demand, announced today the launch of their first national TV campaign with three new ads airing during the holiday season. The ads showcase the joy of creating and customizing with Zazzle, airing from November onwards, via broadcast networks and various streaming platforms. This particular ad highlights how easy it is to become obsessed after your first Zazzle experience.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zazzle, the global online marketplace for creating unique designs, products, and gifts made on-demand, announced today the launch of their first national TV campaign with three new ads airing during the holiday season. The ads showcase the joy of creating and customizing with Zazzle, airing from November onwards, via broadcast networks and various streaming platforms.

Zazzle's new TV ads highlight the company's unique ability to bring one’s creative ideas to life. Whether it's a custom-designed pillow celebrating the family pet, a one-of-a-kind skateboard, customizable cake pops, or a personalized card, Zazzle's products are all about celebrating life's moments to make them extra special. One ad features real Zazzle customers talking about their joy when creating custom products. Another highlights how easy it is to become obsessed after your first Zazzle experience.

Zazzle has long been many people's secret for discovering, customizing and purchasing unique products and designs. From clothes and accessories to home decor and office supplies, Zazzle has an unparalleled range of categories and content. While other customization platforms may specialize in an area or two, Zazzle provides a wide range of products and designs for all of life's moments. With the launch of these TV ads, they plan to bring their message – and offering – to a wider audience.

" At Zazzle, we believe everyone deserves an alternative to mass-produced products plucked from a shelf," said Nizzi Renaud, Chief Brand Officer at Zazzle. " Our new TV ads capture the joy of creating custom products and designs made on-demand, showcasing how easy it is to find the perfect gift for the season and create special moments with Zazzle."

To view the ads, please visit: www.zazzle.com/tv

For more information, please contact: Angela Nibbs, zazzle@maven-pr.com

About Zazzle

Zazzle is a global online marketplace for creating unique designs and products, made on-demand. Our proprietary technology connects Customers, Creators, and Makers, powering the creation of almost anything. Zazzle's rapidly expanding product base of over 1000+ different product and design categories includes everything from apparel and accessories, invitations, art, home goods, office supplies, electronics, and custom gifts. Zazzle provides tools to design digital and physical products, coupled with content and images for inspiration. Upon creation, products and designs are instantly and accurately visualized and offered in the Zazzle marketplace. When ordered, products are made on-demand, typically within 24 hours. We've built never-before-seen hardware, manufacturing systems, and patented, cutting-edge software and tools to achieve this. Established in 2005, Zazzle is based in Menlo Park, California, with locations in Cork, Ireland, and Reno, Nevada. For the latest, visit www.zazzle.com/about