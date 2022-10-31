Macy's to Launch Multi-Year Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America This Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its game changing social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s has committed to creating brighter futures through bold representation for all. In support of youth empowerment, a guiding principle of this mission, Macy’s will launch a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) to serve young people through the power of mentorship, creating a path for future success and impact that lasts a lifetime. This holiday season, Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to help fuel these life-changing mentoring experiences by donating online at macys.com, or rounding up purchases in-store (up to $.99) from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 24.

“Mission Every One helps Macy’s direct our social impact work to the causes and communities that help shape a brighter future for all, but most importantly for young people,” said Bobby Amirshahi, senior vice president of Macy’s, Inc. Corporate Communications and head of Macy’s community and social impact work. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of America leads the largest youth mentoring network in the nation, with a mission that aligns with our goals to break down barriers to equity and representation and empower young people. Together we will help inspire a new generation to achieve their dreams and realize their full potential.”

As the nation’s largest youth mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s proven model empowers young people on a path for their future with a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime. Leveraging the expertise of professionally supported mentoring experiences BBBSA’s adult volunteers (“Bigs”) inspire young people (“Littles”) to achieve post-secondary success, strengthen mental well-being, and foster an inclusive environment for all.

“Our entire Big Brothers Big Sisters network is proud to partner and fuel the work of our shared missions to create social change through collective impact – breaking down barriers for young people and empowering them on a path to a brighter future,” said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. “Through the power of our partnership with Macy’s and its Mission Every One platform, youth, mentors and families across the country will experience the positive impact of mentorship.”

Funds raised through Macy’s partnership will support the innovation of BBBSA’s mentoring model, to help reach and connect more young people with mentors and meaningful mentoring experiences.

The vast networks of both Macy’s and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America will partner to provide meaningful, mentoring experiences between adult volunteers and children, ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country.

In addition to funding, Macy’s will drive awareness of BBBSA’s mission through customer, colleague and community engagement during the height of the holiday season annually, retail’s highest profile time of year.

Littles and Bigs will be at the center of Macy’s holiday narratives this season, as individual connection and mentor stories are told through social, in-store messaging and digital media. Through this, customers will be able to engage directly with BBBSA, their people, and their mission.

This December select Macy’s stores will host customized events for Littles and Bigs in their communities. Locations will offer holiday events to help local Big Brothers Big Sisters communities kick off the holiday season in style. Complete with a visit from Santa himself, each event will invite Littles with their Big to pick out gifts on their list and enjoy everything Macy’s has to offer this holiday season.

To launch the new partnership with BBBSA, Macy’s will debut a formal celebration of mentors within the organization by offering financial bonuses, internal recognition, and exposure to senior leadership through Macy’s Best Mentor & Mentee. Colleagues will be encouraged to share examples of where they provided mentorship at a specific moment in time, peer-to-peer guidance, or a more formal mentoring relationship, including reverse mentorship. This program will be available to all Macy’s colleagues to promote the mission behind this important partnership.

For more information, please visit macys.com/purpose. Join the conversation on social by tagging @macys and @bbbsamerica.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.