Ralph Lauren and Epic Games Debut a Groundbreaking Fortnite Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Epic Games, the creator and publisher of the globally popular online game Fortnite, today announced a groundbreaking convergence of two culture-defining brands. The partnership will debut a digital apparel and accessories collection launching in the Fortnite Item Shop, as well as a physical apparel capsule—inspired by the digital-first collection. For the first time in Ralph Lauren’s five-decade history, the Polo Pony—one of the world’s most iconic logos—has been specially redesigned to commemorate the collaboration with Fortnite, a testament to the Company’s belief in the power of the metaverse.

In a first for Ralph Lauren, the collection was concepted as a digital-first capsule, creatively influenced by a gaming design aesthetic. The digital Outfits showcase Ralph Lauren’s signature artistry and craftsmanship, rendered in high fidelity with incredibly rich detail, while the physical capsule collection translates the Outfits into the real world. Underlining this interplay between digital and physical, the Boot will come to life as a replica of the digital version shown in the Fortnite Outfits, and will be available in the coming months.

“Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today, our collaboration with Fortnite will deliver a groundbreaking experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers. Our partnership represents a completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand—designing for the metaverse first—that is thoroughly focused on the future. We are excited to continue to lead digital exploration, building on our decades-long track record of pioneering innovation,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren.

“Authentically expressing yourself is core to the player experience inside Fortnite,” says Adam Sussman, President at Epic Games. “Ralph Lauren’s iconic ‘Polo’ design history together with the powerful versatility of Unreal Engine and the unmistakable style of Fortnite have resulted in an inspired campaign and timeless looks that Fortnite players worldwide are sure to love.”

In celebration of the launch, Ralph Lauren will host a series of activations to authentically engage the gaming community, including a Twitch livestream launch event, and will be the first luxury brand to cohost a player tournament in Fortnite.

The collaboration builds on Ralph Lauren’s long track record in digital innovation and storytelling. From pioneering one of the first brand e-commerce sites more than 25 years ago, to more recently delivering immersive virtual experiences using augmented reality and launching unique digital products, Ralph Lauren is pushing the boundaries of what it means to develop dynamic new worlds both in real life and online.

Polo Stadium Collection in Fortnite

Both the digital and physical Polo Stadium collection draws inspiration from the heritage of the brand’s celebrated Stadium collection and Polo Sport line from the 1990s, reimagined for the metaverse. The digital collection will debut two Outfits, with alternate styles, and additional in-game cosmetics that will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning November 5.

The physical apparel capsule collection will also be available on November 2, exclusively on RalphLauren.com. An additional product drop will launch globally on December 1 on RalphLauren.com, The Ralph Lauren App, the Polo-67 App, in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and specialty retailers including Bodega, Citadium, Highsnobiety, BSTN, LVL Gaming hub, Beams and CMG Central World.

Twitch Livestream Launch Event in New York City

As part of the campaign launch, Ralph Lauren will host an in-person kick-off event streamed exclusively on Twitch on Thursday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Throughout three hours of exciting and engaging live programming, viewers will be able to interact with top gamers, influencers and celebrity talent. Hosted by Kelly Link and Sypher PK, the Twitch livestream will feature interviews, interactive games and challenges with streamers and esports stars such as Sommerset, Alixxa, and Ta1yo, and more, as well as an exclusive musical performance by rapper Polo G.

“The Polo Stadium Cup” Player Tournament

On November 4, Ralph Lauren will also become the first luxury brand to cohost a global player tournament in Fortnite—“The Polo Stadium Cup”—where participants will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards including first access to the Ralph Lauren Outfits and accessories. This Zero Build tournament will be held across the globe where Fortnite is available.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT FORTNITE

With more than 400 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is a place where you can create your own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.