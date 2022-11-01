Elemeno Health and Sturdy Memorial Launch Team Empowerment App to Support the Nursing Workforce

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary solution serving frontline health care teams, and Sturdy Memorial, a leading hospital in southeastern Massachusetts, announced a partnership to support nurses with a mobile-friendly team engagement platform.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, Elemeno provides teams with a customizable clinical and resource app that promotes practice standardization and consistent delivery of patient care. The Elemeno platform features customized, bite-sized content that is accessible, digestible, and specific to each hospital department’s needs.

“ Elemeno helps us ensure every nurse has the confidence, support and information they need to deliver the highest quality care to every patient,” notes Sturdy CEO & President Aimee Brewer. “ Nurses just entering the workforce have grown up with technology delivering in the moment, on every need; they expect and deserve the same support at the bedside, and with their careers.”

Elemeno is the first unit-specific platform designed to give frontline staff an accessible, actionable reference hub for optimal bedside care. Elemeno transforms institutional best practices into concise just-in-time support (how-to video clips, interactive decision guides, smart checklists, and team updates), accessible and consumable in the moment, on any device.

“ We know that some of the biggest challenges that hospitals are facing now are turnover, nursing support, and burnout,” explains Elemeno’s founder Dr. Arup Roy-Burman. “ Elemeno addresses these issues head-on, helping teams deliver consistent standardized care by providing nurses with the support they need, where and when they need it."

“ With Elemeno, we aim to streamline nursing education, facilitate onboarding and orientation, and transform the nursing residency experience,” added Sturdy Chief Nursing Officer David Spoor. “ And with an intuitive experience akin to consumer apps, we are excited to engage nurses at all stages of their careers.”

Elemeno’s offering has demonstrated results in health care systems nationally. Elemeno-driven improvements in nurse engagement have been associated with an increase in nurse satisfaction and a decrease in turnover by up to 50%. Elemeno’s microlearning orientation support has shortened onboarding time-to-value for travelers and new hires by over 40% and decreased in-person training of existing staff by 70%. Improved consistency of care has resulted in decreased medical errors and hospital-acquired conditions by up to 75%.

About Elemeno Health

Elemeno Health provides a cloud-based solution that helps health care systems empower frontline staff with customized bite-sized support (how-to videos, interactive decision guides, latest updates) specific to each team’s workflows, locations, and supplies. As a fully customizable clinical and resource app, Elemeno makes best practices accessible and consumable just-in-time, on any device, driving practice standardization and the consistent delivery of high-quality care. Elemeno is deployed in major health systems nationally, including UCSF Health, El Camino Health, LCMC Health, and OSF HealthCare. Elemeno is a partner of the Emergency Nurses Association and winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians’ 2021 Emergency Medicine Innovator of the Year. Learn more at elemenohealth.com.

About Sturdy Memorial

Since 1913, Sturdy Memorial Hospital has been dedicated to providing Bristol County with a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services.

Sturdy Memorial Associates, the medical group affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital has more than 20 locations throughout our service area providing primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, and a robust suite of specialty programs and services.

Combined, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Associates has over 2,000 employees. As a community hospital and medical group, Sturdy Memorial is committed to providing exceptional care to our primary service areas of Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk, and Wrentham, in Massachusetts and nearby Rhode Island.