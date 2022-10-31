Sofia Vergara, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Luis Fonsi, Michael Strahan, top brands join Marlo Thomas for annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hollywood meets the holidays this season as well-known brands like Chili’s, Dominos, Best Buy and more join celebrity supporters to raise funds for patients and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® as part of the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® holiday campaign, which raises funds through online and in-store donations by shoppers.

New this year, St. Jude will launch the Winter Wonderland Virtual Store, offering US shoppers an immersive experience to shop the St. Jude winter collection, play games to unlock exclusive deals, and learn more about the St. Jude mission. Social influencers including Jessica Clarke Higgins, wife of Bachelor star Ben Higgins, will participate in live streams and social promotion of the virtual store experience.

“The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a holiday tradition,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC. “It is the time of year when our community of partners comes together, to reflect, and to unite supporters around our lifesaving mission so that we can continue to provide vital research and treatment for kids with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Now in its 19th year, this ever-evolving campaign echoes the founding of St. Jude by American entertainer Danny Thomas, who drew on his star power to raise funds to realize his dream of creating a children's research hospital that would treat children for free. Today, that work is carried on by his children Marlo, Tony and Terre and other celebrity supporters of St. Jude.

“Together, with the support of these loving and generous stars and so many supporters around the world, the children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be able to spend this holiday season knowing how much they are cared for,” said Marlo Thomas, St. Jude National Outreach Director. “The children hold a very special place in my heart, just as they did with my father. I see such courage and strength and an unbelievable capacity for joy in the face of such adversity. And when you give during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, you're offering kindness and compassion that will add to holiday memories for them for years to come.”

Thomas will be joined by actress Sofia Vergara, singer Luis Fonsi, and TV personality Michael Strahan to rally consumers across the country to support St. Jude. Also joining Thomas are Chip and Joanna Gaines, the newest St. Jude ambassadors. The “Fixer Upper” duo, who announced their official partnership in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, have long been part of the larger St. Jude family.

“When we met some of the kids at St. Jude, they captured our hearts—and we knew we wanted to be a part of helping this incredible organization. We are honored to support the amazing team at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the lifesaving work being done by the doctors, researchers, nurses and staff,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines.

St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign brand partners have solidified their commitment to St. Jude by extending their campaigns to mirror the early holiday shopping season, asking their consumers to give while they shop in-store and online or by purchasing a limited-edition holiday product from select retailers with proceeds benefiting St. Jude. Brands returning year after year include Best Buy, Domino’s, HomeGoods, Signet Jewelers, AutoZone, Williams Sonoma, Chili’s, Joann, Claire’s and Melting Pot, and many more.

“Each year we are overjoyed to see firsthand the power of togetherness that St. Jude brings,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s chief people officer. “With the help of our generous customers and employees, our efforts allow St. Jude to focus on what matters most: saving children regardless of their financial situation. We are honored to play a role in such an inspirational and life-changing campaign.”

Fannie May Gourmet Chocolate joins the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign as the newest partner, offering customers the opportunity to add a donation during checkout at participating U.S. locations.

By participating in St. Jude Thanks and Giving, shoppers help St. Jude provide children cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance, at no cost to families and give every child a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment.

Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving to learn more and to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this holiday season.

Quotes from additional celebrity supporters

Sofia Vergara

“I love being an ambassador of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign each year,” said Sofia Vergara. “It’s a great privilege to lend my voice to help spread awareness of the lifesaving work being done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please join me this holiday season and support the children of St. Jude. Together, we can make a difference and give hope to families across the county and around the world.”

Luis Fonsi

“The children of St. Jude continue to inspire me. Being part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign each holiday season is a tremendous honor and one that is near and dear to my heart,” said Luis Fonsi. “The research and treatment being done at St. Jude is helping children around the world. Please join me this holiday season by donating to St. Jude. Your support will give hope to children in your hometown and across the globe.”

Michael Strahan

“I am thrilled to once again be part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign this holiday season to support the children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Michael Strahan. “The mission and work of St. Jude are so important to me. I have had the privilege of meeting so many incredible children of St. Jude, and I can tell you that each donation gives hope to these families. I am honored to be an ambassador for St. Jude, and I hope you will join me to support the incredible work being done there every day.”

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.