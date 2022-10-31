Siemens Healthineers and University of Miami Health System Enter Value Partnership Agreement to Transform Healthcare

MALVERN, Pa. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Healthineers and UHealth - University of Miami Health System announced a Value Partnership1 agreement. This strategic relationship will further technological advancement and standardization of equipment at the health system, while allowing the University to create educational and training programs for clinicians and technologists. This unique agreement is the first of its kind in Florida.

Through this planned ten-year agreement, UHealth will acquire the latest medical technology equipment from both Siemens Healthineers and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company that will help expand diagnostic and therapeutic treatments. Other aspects of the agreement include educational and service offerings, digital health technology, and consulting services.

Also, through the collaboration, new clinical and operational strategies will be developed and deployed to evolve care, enhance diagnosis, and improve the overall health of Floridians.

“Building new clinical structures over the next few years, our goal is to incorporate the latest technological advances to serve our patients,” said Alexander McKinney, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Miami Health System. “We look forward to working with the team at Siemens Healthineers.”

In conjunction with adding world-class medical technology equipment at UHealth’s various locations throughout Florida, technology from Siemens Healthineers will be used in training the next generation of physician.

“Our equipment and solutions will be a great addition to the University of Miami Health System’s already rapidly expanding footprint, allowing it to expand its educational and training offerings across the region,” said David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “This Value Partnership is a proof point of the unbroken, strong demand for Siemens Healthineers’ products, services and solutions in the North American market.”

1 Value Partnership is a branded enterprise service offering from Siemens Healthineers. The term “Value Partnership” does not imply, create, and/or establish a legal partnership or joint venture between Siemens Healthineers and the University of Miami Health System.

