o9 Solutions Platform Enables the High Performance Metals Division of voestalpine To Digitally Transform Its Global Supply Chain Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that its AI-powered Digital Brain platform had been selected by the High Performance Metals Division of the voestalpine Group, a globally-leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine is a leading global partner providing products and system solutions to automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and oil & gas industries. Its High Performance Metals Division focuses on the production and processing of high-performance materials and customer-specific services. The division is the global market leader in tool steel and one of the leading suppliers of other products made of high-performance materials. voestalpine will deploy the o9 Digital Brain platform to transform its end-to-end supply chain planning capabilities globally.

The cloud-native o9 platform was selected for its innovative integrated planning capabilities and the openness and scalability of the platform. The o9 Digital Brain platform will enable voestalpine to gain global end-to-end visibility across its supply chain and conduct real-time demand scenario planning and evaluate multiple scenarios, allowing the company to make smarter, data-driven business decisions.

“The o9 platform will enable our supply chain and resource planning teams more reliable decisions much earlier by using intelligent forecast and what-if scenario planning capabilities. The platform stood out due to its innovative qualities and unique capabilities to improve our supply chain resilience and help our business grow. We look forward to continuing the digital transformation of our supply chain with o9’s platform,” said Dr. Reinhard Nöbauer, Member of the Management Board of voestalpine High Performance Metals GmbH.

“We are pleased that voestalpine has selected the o9 Digital Brain platform to transform its supply chain planning capabilities,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions. “The o9 Digital Brain platform will help voestalpine gain end-to-end visibility, helping the company to make informed decisions regarding their supply chain planning and to respond quickly to changing market conditions.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About High Performance Metals Division of voestalpine

The voestalpine Group’s High Performance Metals Division focuses on producing and processing high-performance materials and customer-specific services such as heat treatment, high-tech surface treatments, and additive manufacturing processes—increasingly using digital technologies. Thanks to its unique sales and service network, the division offers its customers material availability and processing as well as local points of contact at about 140 sites around the world. The High Performance Metals Division is the global market leader for tool steel and a leading provider of high-speed steels, valve steels as well as other products made of special steels, powder materials, nickel-based alloys, titanium, and components, some of which are produced using additive manufacturing technologies. Its most important customer segments are the automotive supplier industry, oil and natural gas exploration, the mechanical engineering industry as well as the consumer goods and aerospace industries.