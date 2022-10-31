Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

Immuta and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, are mobilizing the world’s data with the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping customers effectively protect and govern their data on the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud by providing them with sensitive data discovery, security, access control, monitoring, auditing, and privacy management capabilities.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Data-driven financial services organizations adopting Snowflake can leverage Immuta’s service to simplify, automate, and scale their data operations and data sharing initiatives so they can securely derive value from their data.

“As businesses continue their digital transformations and seek to make their data available to all who can benefit from it, they need to ensure that they collect and share data securely,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “We must move away from what some would consider an ‘outdated’ view of data sharing centered around idle, fixed data – which is hindering many organizations’ ability to leverage their data. Receiving the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge provides important validation not only of our continued partnership, but also of Immuta’s ability to help joint customers wield the power of Snowflake in financial services where enhanced, secure data access can help drive more informed business decisions from even the most sensitive data.”

“Snowflake and Immuta’s partnership is providing joint customers access to the capabilities needed to unlock deeper business insights from their data while maintaining security and governance standards,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake. “Immuta’s Financial Services Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world’s data to drive the future of financial services forward.”

Other global companies and tech innovators using Immuta and Snowflake to securely increase the speed and scale of data usage include asset manager Janus Henderson Investors and Billie, a fast-growing fin-tech organization based in Berlin that is reinventing how small and medium-sized businesses handle invoices.

“Combining the power of Snowflake and Immuta unlocks our data’s value by making it automatically, yet securely, available to all the analysts who need it – regardless of what BI or data science tools they’re using,” said Don Garnica, Global Head of Core Cloud Platforms at Janus Henderson.

Billie adopted Immuta’s SaaS offering to rapidly automate data access control and protection. Billie seamlessly integrated Immuta within its modern data stack, including Snowflake, Fivetran, Airflow, and other leading tools, and dramatically simplified its protocols for regulatory compliance, enabling it to quickly secure key required financial services licenses. Immuta also accelerated the time needed to grant proper access to sensitive data in Snowflake from days to minutes, an over 10x improvement, while increasing data access and use by 2x.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams with one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed up time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.