Axonics® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

“This quarter’s record revenue result reflects growing demand from physicians and their patients for our best-in-class incontinence products,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics. “In the third quarter, total revenue increased by 50% compared to the prior year period. Sacral neuromodulation revenue grew 42% year over year, benefiting from the overwhelmingly positive physician response to the commercial launch of the Axonics F15™ recharge-free SNM system. Bulkamid® generated another record revenue quarter and we now expect this product to generate $50 million of revenue in 2022, which is two years ahead of our original forecast at the time of the acquisition in February 2021.”

Cohen continued, “In addition to strong commercial execution, we continue to make progress on several key initiatives, including our direct-to-consumer advertising campaign, expansion of our in-house manufacturing capabilities that has benefited gross margin, and FDA review for approval of our fourth-generation rechargeable SNM system. We remain confident that our commitment to innovation, quality and providing physicians and patients strong clinical support will continue to drive market expansion and advance Axonics on its path to incontinence market leadership.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was $70.4 million in third quarter 2022, an increase of 50% compared to $46.9 million in the prior year period. Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $56.9 million, of which $55.6 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets. Bulkamid revenue was $13.5 million, of which $11.0 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.

Gross margin was 72.8% in third quarter 2022 compared to 66.5% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $67.6 million in third quarter 2022 and includes $8.2 million of non-cash costs for the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Bulkamid. Operating expenses were $47.7 million in the prior year period. Excluding acquisition-related costs, adjusted operating expenses were $59.4 million in third quarter 2022.

Net loss was $16.3 million in third quarter 2022 compared to net loss of $17.3 million in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $350 million as of September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

Axonics has updated its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance as follows:

Total company revenue of $262 million, an increase of 45% compared to fiscal year 2021. This compares to prior revenue guidance of $253 million.

Sacral neuromodulation revenue of $212 million, an increase of 35% compared to fiscal year 2021.

Bulkamid revenue of $50 million, an increase of 120% compared to fiscal year 2021.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the 2022 Financial Times ranking of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas.

Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide adults suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,331 $ 220,878 Short-term investments 108,682 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $298 and $355 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 36,960 29,044 Inventory, net 57,827 64,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,561 6,449 Total current assets 449,361 321,317 Property and equipment, net 7,103 6,915 Intangible assets, net 81,787 106,469 Other assets 7,085 7,734 Goodwill 86,942 105,510 Total assets $ 632,278 $ 547,945 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,972 $ 7,654 Accrued liabilities 7,106 5,435 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,742 12,413 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,523 1,366 Other current liabilities 30,500 — Total current liabilities 60,843 26,868 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 7,960 9,052 Deferred tax liabilities, net 13,957 19,217 Other long-term liabilities — 10,370 Total liabilities 82,760 65,507 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001, 75,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 49,479,594 and 46,330,167 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 960,627 803,559 Accumulated deficit (374,929 ) (314,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,185 ) (6,560 ) Total stockholders’ equity 549,518 482,438 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 632,278 $ 547,945

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 70,384 $ 46,913 $ 187,784 $ 127,155 Cost of goods sold 19,124 15,719 53,086 46,828 Gross profit 51,260 31,194 134,698 80,327 Operating expenses Research and development 7,936 8,648 26,307 27,115 General and administrative 9,389 7,443 29,974 22,104 Sales and marketing 39,751 28,112 112,195 74,451 Amortization of intangible assets 2,317 2,216 7,112 5,094 Acquisition-related costs 8,242 1,277 20,447 5,691 Total operating expenses 67,635 47,696 196,035 134,455 Loss from operations (16,375 ) (16,502 ) (61,337 ) (54,128 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,501 9 1,904 24 Interest and other expense (1,898 ) (229 ) (3,026 ) (7,528 ) Other expense, net (397 ) (220 ) (1,122 ) (7,504 ) Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (16,772 ) (16,722 ) (62,459 ) (61,632 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (520 ) 528 (2,096 ) 3,269 Net loss (16,252 ) (17,250 ) (60,363 ) (64,901 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (12,057 ) (5,138 ) (29,625 ) (6,481 ) Comprehensive loss $ (28,309 ) $ (22,388 ) $ (89,988 ) $ (71,382 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (1.53 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 47,208,192 44,848,023 46,185,209 42,436,061