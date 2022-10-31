UserTesting’s New Templates Help Companies Tap More Diverse Customer Perspectives

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies garner diverse and inclusive customer perspectives. As diversity, equity, and inclusion continues to play a larger role in corporate strategy, companies that embrace and deliver inclusive experiences have greater opportunities for growth. UserTesting’s new templates can help companies gather perspectives from a broad spectrum of customers, including historically underrepresented groups, to ensure they are meeting a wide range of needs. By using human insight, gathered from individuals who have opted-in to share their perspectives, organizations can quickly understand and react to customers’ preferences with greater confidence and create experiences that resonate with a broad audience.

Research shows organizations that incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts into both their employee base and customer base will experience better business results. According to a recent Genpact report on technology and diversity, equity, and inclusion, it stated that “senior executives whose companies have embedded diversity, equity, and inclusion into their business are better positioned to take advantage of their companies’ recent technology investment and changing workplace models.” Additionally, according to the Boston College Center For Corporate Citizenship, research focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion highlights that “companies in the top-quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 21 percent more likely to outperform on profitability and 27 percent more likely to have superior value creation; and those in the top-quartile for ethnic and cultural diversity on executive teams were 33 percent more likely to have industry-leading profitability.” UserTesting’s new templates help organizations connect with diverse audiences that help drive growth.

This UserTesting template bundle is designed to provide organizations with guidance on how to find a diverse set of customers from the UserTesting Contributor Network as well as ask the right questions to garner perspectives to best inform strategy. Best practices are built in for screening contributors and making space for them to express their full identities. By doing so, they will hear from a set of more complete and representative customers on the following vectors, including: race and ethnicity, gender and sex, education status, and financial status.

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from a company’s own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“It’s enlightening to see organizations create more inclusive experiences at scale by seeing the world through the eyes of their very diverse customer base,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting delivers access to a wider variety of perspectives through the platform and enables companies to harness this broad power to build more inclusive experiences that appeal to more audiences.”

The new templates are focused on helping companies to best reach diverse and inclusive audiences and add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.