Enevate and Lightning Motorcycles Partner to Commercialize a Breakthrough Battery for an Electric Motorcycle That Charges Nearly as Fast as Filling a Gas Tank

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enevate Corp, a pioneering battery innovation company featuring extreme fast charge and high energy density battery technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets, announced that it has partnered with Lightning Motorcycles to equip Lightning’s Strike Carbon motorcycle with Enevate’s EV-sized extreme fast charge advanced lithium-ion cells.

As part of product validation, Lightning integrated a 24-kWh battery pack with Enevate technology into the Strike Carbon e-motorcycle. 400 Amps were delivered at a charge rate nearing 5C. These blazing fast specifications result in a charge time of less than 10 minutes for an additional 135 miles. The charging time for similar production electric motorcycles is usually one to four hours. The pack was assembled using 47Ah Enevate pouch cells that began sampling in the second quarter of 2022.

The Strike Carbon prototype equipped with Enevate battery technology has successfully demonstrated the combined capabilities of the two companies, with now over 1,000 miles on the road while “refueling” at 350kW public charging stations. Importantly, the Lightning team led the system development and was able to integrate Enevate’s battery cells into the Strike Carbon platform to create the prototype. Lightning’s engineering team has been partnering with Enevate’s scientists and engineers since last year and have conducted numerous road tests.

“I want to thank our partner Lightning for their expertise and agility in developing state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions which enabled us to deliver this high-end, ultra-fast charging motorcycle,” said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. “For the consumer, this means that riders of electric motorcycles with Enevate Technology can now ride all day alongside conventional motorcycles without being left waiting hours at the charger.”

“This has been an outstanding partnership with Enevate as together we push the boundaries in e-motorcycle innovation by achieving the fastest motorcycle charging rate reached from a public charger,” said Lightning Motorcycles Corp. CEO and Founder, Richard Hatfield. “For myself, and everyone at Lightning, building our products and company not only provides us with the opportunity to be part of something bigger and better, it also allows us to contribute to progress in the relentless effort to save our planet.”

Enevate’s Technology

Enevate’s XFC-Energy Technology® for EVs features five-minute fast charging with high energy density and long driving range, with the added capability of low-temperature operation in cold climates, low cost, and safety benefits. This short charging time is superior to any other Li-ion technology available today to meet automotive EV requirements for energy density, range, safety, and cost.

The company’s innovative, multi-layer design allows more energy to be safely packed into a single cell. The company’s XFC-Energy silicon-dominant anode requires a fraction of the space of a graphite anode used in a conventional cell. In fact, Enevate’s large-format EV size cells achieve over 850 Wh/L and 340 Wh/kg energy density without compromising safety or other performance metrics. This technology optimizes the silicon-dominant anode performance through a combination of electrolyte formulation, cell design, and cell formation that will enable Renault to deliver significantly faster charging and longer range for its future vehicles.

In addition to EV performance benefits, Enevate’s silicon battery technology delivers up to 26 percent reduction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions for manufacturing of EV batteries with Enevate’s XFC-Energy technology compared to today’s conventional lithium-ion EV batteries (21 percent for NCA and 26 percent for NMC cells [kg CO 2 eq. cradle-to-gate, per 1 KWh cell capacity]).

ABOUT ENEVATE (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), with a vision of EVs charging as fast as refueling gas cars, accessible and affordable to everyone, and accelerating EVs’ mass adoption. Boasting a portfolio of more than 500 patents issued and in process, Enevate’s pioneering advancements (including leveraging accelerated battery testing and machine learning) in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low-temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate's vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company's investors include Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung Venture Investment Corp, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital, and Bangchak. Enevate®, the Enevate logo, HD-Energy®, XFC-Energy® and eBoost® are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.

ABOUT LIGHTNING MOTORCYCLES (www.lightningmotorcycle.com)

Lightning Motorcycles produces high-performance premium electric motorcycles. Lightning products have been proven in competition against the best gas motorcycles in the world and have incorporated this innovation and experience to deliver a combination of performance, price and rider experience that positions Lightning to drive mainstream adoption of electric motorcycles. Lightning is currently producing two platforms in the company’s facility in Hollister, California and is preparing to expand production and extend its product line into several additional platforms to address the global market. For more information, please visit www.lightningmotorcycle.com.