Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Announce Renewals of ABC Affiliation Agreements Into 2026

BALTIMORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (NYSE: DIS) today announced a multi-year deal that renews ABC affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026. Additionally, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution also agreed to renew affiliations with three ABC affiliated stations to which Sinclair provides sales and other services under joint sales agreements: WHAM in Rochester, NY and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, MI.

“We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming,” said Will Bell, SVP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations for Sinclair. “The renewals reflect the evolving media landscape and the continued value of the symbiotic relationship between ABC’s programming and the local news and syndicated content we provide.”

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Sinclair team to serve our mutual viewers via the ABC brand affiliation and its unrivaled network programming while driving strong results across these 30 important local markets well into the future,” said John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) manages The Walt Disney Company’s vast content commercialization and distribution ecosystem that delivers the Company’s unparalleled storytelling to audiences worldwide. This entails P&L management and operation of the Company’s portfolio of streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+; its linear television channels and the ABC-owned stations; theatrical film distribution; content licensing and distribution, including Disney Music Group; global advertising sales; and the technology that powers these groups. Using a wealth of consumer insights from across the Company, DMED makes content investment and distribution decisions to maximize audience engagement and commercial impact across platforms, collaborating with creative leaders in Disney’s Studios, General Entertainment, Sports, and International organizations.

