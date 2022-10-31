OMNIVISION and AdaptivEndo Partner to Provide a Unified Platform for Hybrid and Single-Use Flexible Endoscopes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, and AdaptivEndo™, the company leading the breakthrough in single-use endoscopy technology, today announced their partnership to provide a flexible, unified platform for hybrid and single-use endoscopes, including systems used for gastroenterology, hepatology, urology, gynecology, and advanced endoscopic surgery (spinal and cardiac electrophysiology).

The two companies have collaborated to provide the medical industry with unified endoscope consoles specifically designed for use in and out of the operating room. The system uses OMNIVISION image sensors for high-performance imaging and has simplified controls. AdaptivEndo’s clinician-driven design of the system is optimized for cost and performance.

“We entered into this partnership with OMNIVISION as a result of listening to our customers’ needs. Our goal is to make clinicians’ lives easier by enhancing the tools they use and ultimately improving patient care,” said Ed Fancher, president, AdaptivEndo. “We’ve designed an endoscopy platform focused on clinician-driven features, high performance, and reduced cost. We chose to partner with OMNIVISION because they offer best-in-class imaging technology and unparalleled partner support.”

“We have a long history with AdaptivEndo; they use our image sensors and CameraCubeChip® across a variety of single-use and hybrid flexible endoscope sizes and clinical applications,” said Tehzeeb Gunja, director of medical marketing at OMNIVISION. “A common platform across multiple clinical specialties allows for more efficient use of capital equipment and lowers the barrier of adoption for future endoscopes using OMNIVISION’s future medical imagers.”

Typical single-use endoscopes are expensive or provide subpar clinical performance, and many require unique consoles for each application. On the other hand, reusable endoscopes provide inconsistent performance and require rigorous and frequent reprocessing, risking pathogen exposure to the patient. The OMNIVISION-AdaptivEndo partnership supports the development of AdaptivEndo’s unified console platform and hybrid/single-use endoscopes. While utilizing common consoles, each AdaptivEndo endoscope incorporates a clinician-driven feature set that is unique to specific clinical procedures, such as ureteroscopy, duodenoscopy, and cholangioscopy. For example, the ureteroscope incorporates a backflow prevention valve and integrated irrigation control, while the cholangioscope incorporates suction control into the handle and enhanced tool passage.

While addressing the specific requirements of each unique clinical procedure, the endoscopy platform itself will have common parts, connections, and consoles integrated within a single platform for use across the operating room, emergency room, and ambulatory surgical center.

Initial products are expected to be released by AdaptivEndo in Q4 2023 and will be powered by OMNIVISION’s advanced imaging sensor platform. For more information, contact AdaptivEndo sales at info@AdaptivEndo.com or OMNIVISION sales at www.ovt.com/contact-sales. Or visit OMNIVISION at booth 3629 at MD&M Minneapolis, taking place November 2-3, 2022.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About AdaptivEndo

AdaptivEndo™ is dedicated to the advancement of flexible, single-use endoscopes that reduce a patient’s risk and increase access to care. We combine the best aspects of a single-use device with the performance of a high-quality, reusable system that will innovate and disrupt endoscopy. Innovation and solving problems are our passion. Find out more at www.adaptivendo.com.

OMNIVISION™, CameraCubeChip®, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.