Rambus and Samsung Electronics Extend Comprehensive Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has extended its comprehensive patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, for an additional ten years. The extension substantially maintains the existing financial terms and provides Samsung with broad access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through late 2033. Other terms and details are confidential.

“ Samsung has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are very pleased to extend our strategic relationship,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “ This extension enables deeper collaboration to deliver even greater value to the industry, and we are excited to continue working with such an innovative industry leader.”

