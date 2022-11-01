Brown Books Publishing Group Partners with Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference to Grant $80K Book Contract to 2023 Writing Contest Winner!

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, October 29, Thomas Reale (President and COO of Brown Books Publishing Group) announced a first-ever partnership with the Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, wherein BBPG will award an $80,000 publishing contract prize to their 2023 nonfiction book manuscript contest winner. The winner of this contest will receive an all-inclusive book contract with national distribution, PR, and Marketing. Once the winner’s book is published, it will be offered to BBPG’s agency partners in Asia and Europe for foreign language rights opportunities, and will be included in their English export program to 36 countries.

“Our goal is to make one lucky contestant’s book a bestseller,” said Milli Brown, Founder and CEO of Brown Books Publishing Group.

Nonfiction Book Manuscript Contest

Manuscripts submitted for this contest must be completed nonfiction works that have not been previously published. Acceptable topics include, but are not limited to: business, self-help, political, memoirs, religious, travel, relationships, etc. Books should be a minimum of 50,000 words in length and submitted according to the guidelines. Applicants may be represented by an agent, though this is not a requirement. Submissions open November 1, for more information, visit: https://www.themayborn.com/mayborn-writing-contests.

About Brown Books Publishing Group

From New York Times bestsellers to Pulitzer Prize nominees, Milli Brown has a history of empowering authors. Since 1994, Brown has pioneered a New Era in Publishing® by establishing BBPG as a fiercely independent relationship publisher. For nearly three decades, BBPG has prioritized developing award-winning books for those who wish to retain the rights to their intellectual property. In 2020, Publishers Weekly named BBPG a Top-5 Fastest-Growing Independent Publisher for a third consecutive year. This past week, BBPG’s author Neil Goldberg was featured on ABC's Good Morning America, which adds to a long list of media the publisher regularly attains for authors, including CNN, C-SPAN, USA Today, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and more!

About Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference

The Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, that just completed its 18th year, is a nationally renowned conference that provides aspiring and established storytellers, reporters, photographers and narrative nonfiction writers an opportunity to learn, engage and network with the nation's best authors, journalists, editors, educators and agents through workshops, seminars and keynote speeches.