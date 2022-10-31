TherapeuticsMD Announces Additional $7 Million Private Placement

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), (“TherapeuticsMD” or the “Company”) an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced today that it received an additional $7 million private investment in the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock from Rubric Capital Management LP. TherapeuticsMD expects to use the proceeds from the transaction for working capital.

Under the terms of the Company’s financing agreement with its lender, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (“Sixth Street”), upon receipt of the investment and the delivery to Sixth Street of warrants to acquire 125,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share, the maturity date of the financing agreement was automatically extended until November 30, 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team continue to actively assess strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company’s long-term financial position.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. TherapeuticsMD’s products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. TherapeuticsMD is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit https://www.therapeuticsmd.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as Current Reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: whether the company will be able to refinance the indebtedness under its term loan facility, and, if not, whether the Company will be able to continue as a going concern; whether the Company will be able to raise capital to fund its operations; the effects of management transitions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY®, ANNOVERA®, and BIJUVA® and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; the effects of supply chain issues on the supply of the Company’s products; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the Company’s future drug candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the Company’s licensees to commercialize and distribute the Company’s products; the ability of the Company’s marketing contractors to market ANNOVERA; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the Company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; and the volatility of the trading price of the Company’s common stock.