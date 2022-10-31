ZOLL Awarded Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology Catheter Agreement with Premier, Inc. for TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that its TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO 2 ) Therapy has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology Catheters (DIC) with Premier, Inc., effective as of July 1, 2022. The agreement allows Premier hospital members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms to access SSO 2 Therapy for their ST-segment elevation (STEMI) heart attack patients.

SSO 2 therapy is used immediately after stenting is performed for left-anterior descending (LAD) STEMI heart attacks – the most severe type – and within 6 hours of symptom onset. SSO 2 delivers high levels of dissolved oxygen directly to the heart to recover damaged tissue. Data have shown that SSO 2 is associated with lower rates of heart failure and death within one year.1

“We are seeing increasing numbers of cardiologists realize the benefits of SSO 2 therapy to further reduce infarct size and improve outcomes for their heart attack patients,” said Christopher Barnabas, President of ZOLL Circulation. “Through this agreement, we are making this life-saving therapy more accessible via Premier’s vast network, with the shared goal of improving cardiovascular care.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

