Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Magazine Law Group has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily, Magazine Law Group will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance companies attempt to deny claims connected to property damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

According to Bloomberg, Hurricane Ian will cost insurers about $63 billion, and those insurers will work diligently to find any means possible to get out of compensating policyholders for damage caused by the storm. That's why Magazine Law Group is stepping in to represent homeowners who just had their lives potentially forever changed by one of Florida's worst hurricanes in recorded history.

Hurricane Ian, said to be the deadliest storm in Florida since 1935, made landfall on September 28th near Cayo Costa. When the hurricane struck the Florida coast, it was a Category IV storm. Residents in hundreds of coastal communities around Florida were ordered to evacuate, but many remained in their homes despite the evacuation order. Sadly, at the time of this writing, at least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been reported in Florida, 55 of which have been reported in Lee County. Magazine Law Group will do everything possible to represent survivors and help them recover.

About Magazine Law Group: With an ever-expanding team of knowledgeable attorneys specializing in a wide range of legal fields, Magazine Law Group can offer its unique approach to client representation in multiple legal areas. Bringing more than 50 years of combined experience to the Tampa Bay Area, Magazine Law Group specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, accidents caused by others’ negligence, property damage, and accidents, injuries, and deaths caused by defective or harmful products. Magazine Law Group was founded by Jim Magazine, an award-winning attorney with accolades like a Lifetime Achievement selection to America’s Top 100 Attorneys. He's also a 2021 recipient of the Best Lawyers in America award for his work in Personal Injury Litigation.