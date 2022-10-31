Socure Partners with Carahsoft to Provide Public Sector Agencies with the Industry’s Leading Identity Verification Solution in Accuracy and Inclusion

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced a new partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, providing Government agencies the opportunity to access Socure’s ID+ platform, a best-in-class identity verification solution that goes beyond the industry standard to analyze every element of identity, maximize accuracy and inclusivity and protect against identity fraud. Carahsoft will serve as Socure’s Master Government Aggregator®, making their leading platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Over the last two years, bad actors and criminal networks have launched targeted attacks against Public Sector agencies at all levels of Government, costing taxpayers billions. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Socure enables Public Sector agencies to modernize their approach to identity verification and obtain highly accurate, automated decisions.

“ Socure’s machine learning and AI approach has created an accurate and inclusive model for identity verification in a zero-trust world,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Solutions at Carahsoft. “ We are excited to work with Socure and our reseller network to provide these cutting edge benefits to our Government customers which prevents resources from being misappropriated by cybercriminals.”

“ Fraud should no longer be accepted as the cost of doing business in the Public Sector,” said Matt Thompson, General Manager of Socure’s Public Sector business. “ Government agencies have been overpaying for substandard performance with the incumbent solutions that discriminate against certain populations, let through too much fraud, and put an excessive burden on good people trying to prove who they are. We can and must do better."

This partnership makes Socure’s ID+ platform readily available to government agencies and comes with key benefits including:

Auto-approving more eligible individuals: Up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals

Up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals Preventing more fraud: Capture 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users

Capture 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users Reducing manual reviews: Reduce manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with a response in milliseconds

Socure’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B, NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA001-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information contact the Socure team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or email socure@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,400 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Stash, DraftKings, State of California, and Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.