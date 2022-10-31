Accenture Federal Services Awarded Prime Role on $650M Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare Innovation Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has earned a spot on a Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) contract that will deliver innovative healthcare technology solutions that can be scaled into clinical production. The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL) with the ability to fast-track the design, development, and testing of healthcare innovations.

“The VHA is the largest integrated health care system in the United States and has long been a pioneer of healthcare innovation,” said Shawn Roman, Accenture Federal Services’ VA Client Account Lead. “We look forward to building upon our trusted partnership with the VA to deliver this next phase of innovation, which includes emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and telehealth, to help deliver meaningful value for clinicians, administrators, caregivers, and most importantly, veterans.”

The AVAIL contract has a ceiling of $650 million. Accenture Federal Services will now compete for task orders on this five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite quality contract vehicle.

