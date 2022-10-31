Jaguar Land Rover Partners With Wolfspeed for Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Technology Supply for Next Generation Electric Vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. & GAYDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed, Inc. have today announced a strategic partnership to supply Silicon Carbide semiconductors for next generation electric vehicles, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.

Under its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is transforming to an electric-first business, to become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, services, and operations by 2039.

Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors. The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year.

The partnership builds on Wolfspeed’s existing relationship with the race-winning Jaguar TCS Racing team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where its advanced Silicon Carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

The agreement is the latest in Jaguar Land Rover’s programme of establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders for its future modern luxury vehicles: in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with NVIDIA focused on software-defined, advanced automated driving systems for next-generation vehicles starting in 2025.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are not strangers having collaborated together with the Jaguar TCS Racing team for the last five seasons. By developing that into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients.”

Wolfspeed President and CEO, Gregg Lowe, said: “Wolfspeed is proud to partner with Jaguar Land Rover, supporting its bold commitment to electrify its iconic brands by using Silicon Carbide’s superior performance, efficiency and range. The energy efficiency of Silicon Carbide will play an essential role as Jaguar Land Rover pursues its own zero carbon goals, and as the world transitions to an all-electric transportation future.”

The partnership agreement sees Jaguar Land Rover participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply ProgramTM, to secure the supply of this technology for future electric vehicle production needs. This will enable greater visibility and control over Jaguar Land Rover’s future supply chain and is key to the new value chain approach of the company’s operations and supply chain under the leadership of Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations.

Wolfspeed’s world leading technology is powering electric propulsion systems across the entire voltage spectrum – from 400V to 800V. The Silicon Carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which opened in April 2022 as the world’s largest 200mm Silicon Carbide fabrication facility. The fully automated facility dramatically expands capacity for Wolfspeed's Silicon Carbide technologies, which will supply the increasing demand for EV production and other advanced technology sectors around the world.

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.

Our class-leading, modern luxury Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar vehicles are in demand around the world with a model range embracing fully electric and hybrid electric technologies, as well as the latest petrol and diesel engines.

We are transforming our business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products and operations by 2039 and have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy, and all Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

For more information about Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy please visit: https://www.jaguarlandrover.com/reimagine

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed (Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF)) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defence. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

