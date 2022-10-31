Mass General Brigham Implements DexCare to Support Care Integration and Advance Digital Health

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on healthcare access, and Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic health care system, today announced that Mass General Brigham has implemented DexCare’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for an end-to-end digital consumer experience and to aim for improved patient outcomes for virtual urgent care. Mass General Brigham spans the full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community health centers, and other member institutions.

Mass General Brigham provides access to multiple health care services within patients’ communities – bringing high-quality, coordinated care closer to home. Mass General Brigham is implementing a click-to-care model of virtual urgent care as part of their new digital front door to ensure that patients can access care at their preferred time and format, either virtually or in-person, while optimizing health system resources.

“With DexCare’s platform, we can provide patients with a self-directed, easy-to-use digital experience that removes barriers to care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, Vice President of Digital Patient Experience at Mass General Brigham. “We’re proud to be a leader in digital transformation, and excited to advance our efforts to enhance patient access and digital experience.”

The pandemic has accelerated patients’ desires for digitally-enabled healthcare, and health systems must adapt to keep up with these shifting preferences. Mass General Brigham will utilize DexCare to expand their digital offerings, ensuring convenient access to care that is robust against the barriers to in-person care that were so common with the pandemic surges. DexCare’s platform should enable intelligent navigation, capacity optimization, and continuity of care for virtual urgent care across multiple specialties, with the goals of attracting new patients to the health system and improving healthcare value by decreasing use of overcrowded emergency departments and walk-in urgent care centers.

By implementing DexCare’s platform, Mass General Brigham can leverage existing technology and system investments while delivering care experiences that patients want and need. Ultimately, the hope is DexCare will allow Mass General Brigham to reduce costs and drive downstream revenue – all while improving access to care and patient outcomes.

“Patients have come to expect a consumer-centered experience that’s as streamlined as nearly all other aspects of their lives, and meeting this demand will require health systems to prioritize digital care,” said Derek Streat, CEO of DexCare. “Mass General Brigham is leading the way in digital transformation and, together with DexCare, will continue setting the standard in optimizing the patient journey.”

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

About DexCare

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health systems, DexCare is a data-driven intelligence company focused on making access to healthcare better for everyone. DexCare’s core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. The platform attracts high-value, commercially-insured consumers by providing a highly discoverable, fully-digitized and unified experience while amplifying health systems’ existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. The uniqueness of DexCare lies within its intelligent navigation and load balancing across providers, settings, modalities and service lines. DexCare's data-driven engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals. DexCare powers the digital engine of leading health systems across the U.S., including Kaiser, Houston Methodist, Mass General Brigham and others. DexCare-powered digital experiences attract 30% more new patients, 85% of whom are commercially insured, capture 8x downstream revenue, generate over 20% per patient encounter in cost savings, and deliver net promoter satisfaction greater than 90%. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.