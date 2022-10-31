New Cyber MGA Converge Partners With CyberCube to Bolster Proprietary Underwriting Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums. Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.

CyberCube, a leading cyber risk analytics firm, will seamlessly blend its Portfolio Manager platform, Single Point of Failure (SPoF) Intelligence module, and Attritional Loss Model into Converge’s proprietary technology ecosystem. Combined with an adversary-focused underwriting methodology and led by seasoned, executive talent from across the insurance industry, Converge is driving cyber resilience and reducing risk by making the insurance process easy, accessible, and affordable.

“Our partnership with CyberCube aligns perfectly with Converge’s mission of being first to deliver complete, confident cyber protection,” said Anthony Dagostino, Converge CEO & Founder. “Our deep understanding of the challenges faced by our clients combined with tailored risk solutions will allow us to further improve outcomes for their businesses at a lower cost.”

Pascal Millaire, CyberCube’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Converge as it makes leading cyber risk management and risk solutions accessible and intuitive to firms across the insurance marketplace. Our collaboration will ensure they receive the comprehensive protection they need.”

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

About Converge

Converge is where cyber insurance, security, and technology intersect to provide businesses with complete cyber protection. Deploying a proprietary data ecosystem underpinned by expert underwriting and risk solutions, we give insurance professionals and customers vital intelligence that delivers improved outcomes at lower premiums. We believe in partnering with our clients, guiding them to be confidently cyber secure through our intuitive tech and seamless user experience, improving protection and mitigating risk. Converge is headquartered in New York and backed by venture firm Forgepoint Capital.