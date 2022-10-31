Librestream and ECOM Instruments Partner to Deliver a New Standard of Rugged Augmented Reality for Critical Field Workforces

Librestream and ECOM Instruments are introducing a joint solution that integrates Onsight Connect, the smart glasses Visor-Ex®, and Smart-Ex® smartphones, enabling customers to achieve a new level of on-site collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

Librestream and ECOM Instruments are introducing a joint solution that integrates Onsight Connect, the smart glasses Visor-Ex®, and Smart-Ex® smartphones, enabling customers to achieve a new level of on-site collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation platform for the industrial deskless workforce, announced today a new partnership with ECOM Instruments, a Pepperl+Fuchs brand, to provide energy workers in the field with industrial-grade smart glasses, ruggedized smartphones, remote access, and real-time support.

Librestream and ECOM Instruments are introducing a joint solution that integrates Onsight Connect, the smart glasses Visor-Ex®, and Smart-Ex® smartphones, enabling customers to achieve a new level of on-site collaboration. This solution provides immediate access to relevant information and expert remote assistance anytime, anywhere – even in the most rugged conditions and hazardous environments.

“From oil and gas drilling to chemical processing, field workers demand rugged hardware and reliable software that can endure and perform in extreme weather, terrains and challenging network conditions,” said Marieke Wijtkamp, SVP of Product at Librestream. “With this new integration of our remote connectivity capabilities and ECOM Instruments’ advanced Ex-certified wearable solution, we are able to provide workers in potentially hazardous environments with a full toolset that supports their unique needs.”

Advanced Functionality and Features to Enable the Future of Field Work

Librestream and ECOM Instruments provide key differentiators and added value to workers in the field, positioning workforce safety, efficiency, and resiliency at the core of the integration.

Designed for workers in challenging environments . The partnership supports Onsight Connect on ECOM Instruments’ smart glasses Visor-Ex®, which provides mobile workers with a hands-free solution that meets their demanding work environments and helps them master complex procedures.

. The partnership supports Onsight Connect on ECOM Instruments’ smart glasses Visor-Ex®, which provides mobile workers with a hands-free solution that meets their demanding work environments and helps them master complex procedures. Advanced content capture in the field. Users can capture pictures, recordings, and call sessions from the field for future training and analytics. Ultimately this will allow for online training, remote assistance, and digital solutions that reduce time, increase quality, and ensure compliance with established standards.

Users can capture pictures, recordings, and call sessions from the field for future training and analytics. Ultimately this will allow for online training, remote assistance, and digital solutions that reduce time, increase quality, and ensure compliance with established standards. Real-time support and assistance . Critical, industrial workers gain a direct line of access to experts and processes at their fingertips. The new joint solution will support Onsight calls, easily connecting with SMEs anywhere in the world, sharing images and video; with voice command support for workers to interact hands-free.

. Critical, industrial workers gain a direct line of access to experts and processes at their fingertips. The new joint solution will support Onsight calls, easily connecting with SMEs anywhere in the world, sharing images and video; with voice command support for workers to interact hands-free. Adaptable gear and access. Visor-Ex® is more than a head unit, it is a distributed system that will enable the mobile worker to utilize company resources through Librestream’s Onsight platform. Users will have the ability to access content and data to maintain situational awareness, which is crucial for safety, preventing human error, and improving productivity and performance.

Visor-Ex® is more than a head unit, it is a distributed system that will enable the mobile worker to utilize company resources through Librestream’s Onsight platform. Users will have the ability to access content and data to maintain situational awareness, which is crucial for safety, preventing human error, and improving productivity and performance. Time and expense savings. Availability during critical events is crucial, and any downtime needs to be cut. Using Onsight and Visor-Ex®, service personnel can solve problems without a technician or SME to take care of the issue. This not only eliminates travel expenses but dramatically increases time to resolution, as well as speeding up maintenance and repair work.

Redefining Remote Support in the Face of Labor Shortages

Expectations around the talent gaps in field settings are reaching new heights. With half of workers set to retire in the next few years and the tenure of younger generations decreasing exponentially, organizations are facing significant business challenges. Librestream and ECOM Instruments bring augmented reality and wearable solutions to the forefront of workforce transformation to help critical industries face loss of institutional knowledge, decreased efficiencies, safety risks, and operational costs.

By capturing knowledge and processes and redistributing that information back to the field through workforce software on a rugged headset and smartphone, Librestream and ECOM Instruments are providing workers with the resources they need in the most hazardous environments, ensuring they can efficiently accomplish tasks while staying safe.

“Today’s industrial businesses require mobile solutions that not only increase productivity, but also stand up to the harsh elements of industrial workplaces,” said Carl Henderson, Global Account Manager - Enterprise Mobility at ECOM Instruments, Pepperl+Fuchs Group. “The partnership with Librestream supports our vision to digitally supercharge the frontlines enabling people to be safer, more productive and better connected to co-workers and information.”

For more information about how your organization can get started, please visit: www.librestream.com.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, identified as a Top 100 Software Company of 2022 by The Software Report, named an IDC Innovator, and received the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

Librestream press kit here.

About ECOM Instruments

The Pepperl+Fuchs brand ECOM Instruments is one of the top addresses internationally for holistic solutions for mobile computing and industrial communication in potentially explosive atmospheres. As an industry pioneer, ECOM Instruments has played a key role in the development of explosion protection for mobile devices since 1986 and has demonstrated its technological expertise with a large number of innovations.

ECOM Instruments the world’s leading connected worker solutions for hazardous locations. Globally present and with a broad portfolio of devices, software, and services to streamline the deployment, management, security, and efficiency of solutions throughout a project’s lifecycle. ECOM Instruments are trusted by the largest global enterprises in Energy, Chemicals, Mining and Pharmaceuticals to keep their frontline workers safe, secure while at the same time enabling higher levels of productivity.

As part of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group, technology leader for industrial sensor technology and intrinsically safe explosion protection, customers benefit from a seamless portfolio with technologies for conventional and Industry 4.0 applications.

In the five core disciplines of mobile computing, communication, digital products and services, measurement and calibration technology and mobile luminaires, ECOM Instruments offers an enormous variety of innovative and field-proven mobile solutions, peripherals and services. Each individual solution combines uncompromising safety with maximum functionality - with all the necessary approvals and certificates for the specific application. Worldwide support, with service centers in Germany, the USA, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, rounds off the range.

For additional information on ECOM Instruments, please visit: www.ecom-ex.com and www.pepperl-fuchs.com