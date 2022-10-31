AppOmni Welcomes Eden Data as New Technology Partner for SaaS Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leader in SaaS security, announced today that Eden Data, an IT services and consulting organization focused on supporting startups and SMBs, has joined the growing list of exceptional technology partners participating in AppOmni’s Partner Program.

Startups and small businesses often don’t have the manpower or budget to staff their own standalone cybersecurity departments. Eden Data offers security posture and compliance guidance to help small organizations know what to prioritize, and SaaS security is at the forefront. Eden Data’s team of former auditors act as virtual chief information security officers (CISOs) for their clients. AppOmni is proud to make enterprise-level SaaS security available to these smaller organizations.

“Many businesses, including startups and SMBs, have made a rapid move to SaaS across their organizations. But too many companies neglect to prioritize SaaS security to protect their sensitive data in the cloud,” said Donald Shake, Director of National Partners at AppOmni. “We’re pleased to add Eden Data to our list of impactful global technology partners, and look forward to working together to help more organizations improve their SaaS security.”

According to a report by Intuit, 42% of small businesses have experienced a cybersecurity breach and 23% identify potential cyberattacks as a top threat. With Eden Data’s expertise, small businesses can be better prepared for the modern threat landscape and achieve any compliance that may be required in their given sectors.

“I'm excited to be formally announcing our strategic partnership with AppOmni, a software provider we believe to be at the forefront of innovation in SSPM,” said Taylor Hersom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Eden Data. “I believe this alliance will further our efforts to offer startups and small businesses a comprehensive, streamlined, and exciting approach to their security programs.”

Eden Data’s security, compliance, and data privacy programs are bespoke for each organization and tech stack, so clients can be sure their needs are met. Its scalable solutions allow clients to focus on growing their businesses with cybersecurity baked in rather than an added cost center. Clients can choose from three packages to fulfill their cybersecurity needs.

Learn more about AppOmni’s Partner Program.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of enterprise level SaaS Security. Its patented technology and Developer Platform make it easy for security and IT teams to protect and monitor their entire SaaS environment, across all standard and custom SaaS applications. AppOmni deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The result is unprecedented visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to establish rules for data access, data sharing, and 3rd party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. AppOmni was founded by top security practitioners from leading SaaS providers and is trusted by many of the world’s largest enterprises across technology, healthcare, banking, and security. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator, one of Dark Reading’s “11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021,” and is a 2022 CyberTech 100 company. The company is backed by Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Cisco Investments, Scale Venture Partners, Thoma Bravo, and other top investors. For more information, please visit www.appomni.com.

About Eden Data

Eden Data offers scalable security teams on a monthly subscription to cloud organizations who need help in building and maintaining their security, compliance and data privacy programs. Rather than an organization hiring expensive in-house security professionals that are only good at specific things, Eden Data brings a multitude of skill sets in order to completely take over and manage security programs, all for a predictable monthly cost. From building SOC 2 programs and implementing security tools to filling out security questionnaires from customers/prospects, Eden Data is lowering the barrier for startups and scaleups to have access to world-class security leadership. For more information, please visit www.edendata.com.