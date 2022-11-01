Pillsbury’s Holiday Sweater Brings Joy to the Season with Easy Baking Solutions & Iconic Doughboy Laugh

Just press the belly of the Doughboy on the sweater to hear the classic “hoo hoo!” (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The magic of the holidays is right up your sleeve with Pillsbury’s new limited-edition holiday sweater. To celebrate an iconic holiday menu staple, the sweater features a scannable Pillsbury crescent roll on the left-hand sleeve. Simply hold your smart phone to the NFC chip sewn into the crescent roll on the sweater to unlock fan-favorite seasonal recipes, holiday playlists, tips for baking and inspiration to bring even more magic to the holidays!

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Since 1965, the Doughboy’s iconic laugh has been synonymous with baking traditions. And now you can take that laugh with you to every holiday party, ugly sweater contest and cookie exchange. Just press the belly of the Doughboy on the sweater to hear the classic “hoo hoo!”

The Pillsbury holiday sweater adds an extra sprinkle of joy this season, but Pillsbury products add even more magic with less stress, making holiday baking easier than ever. From Crescent Rolls and Grands! Biscuits and Cinnamon Rolls to a wide variety of seasonal Cookie Dough including holiday sugar, gingerbread and candy cane flavors, as well as snowman and reindeer shapes, Pillsbury has everything you need for family fun in the kitchen!

“ Pillsbury sits at the center of so many family holiday traditions, and our new limited-edition holiday sweater is a fun way to create even more shared joy during the holidays, reminding consumers that Pillsbury and the holidays go hand-in-hand,” said Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience, Pillsbury.

The holiday sweater joins Pillsbury fan-favorite products as another fun and memorable way to bring loved ones together with traditions old and new.

Unlock ready-made cheer and easy baking solutions right on your sleeve with the limited-edition Pillsbury holiday sweater, available at Shop.Pillsbury.com for $75 while supplies last.

For more information about Pillsbury, and to explore even more beloved recipes and holiday inspiration, visit Pillsbury.com.

