Nexstar and Verizon FiOS Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), and Verizon FiOS (NYSE: VZ) (“Verizon”) today announced that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement regarding local television stations in 10 markets and Nexstar’s fast-growing national cable news network, NewsNation.

The agreement means that more than three million Verizon FiOS subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, live sports, and news programming provided by these local television stations and by NewsNation, home to “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live,” and “Banfield.” The agreement will ensure that Verizon subscribers won’t miss a moment of Major League Baseball’s World Series, which begins tonight, or any of this weekend’s college and NFL Football games.

These 13 local television stations and related cable and multi-cast networks had been off of Verizon’s platform system since October 14 at midnight.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.