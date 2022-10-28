Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:
- Top 25 U.S. Commercial Auto Writers
- Top 25 U.S. Auto Liability Writers
- Top 25 U.S. Auto Physical Damage Writers
- Top 25 U.S. Private Passenger Auto Writers
- Top 25 U.S. Total Auto Writers
- U.S. Total All Auto Lines — Top Writers by State, Canada and U.S. Territories
- U.S. Auto Liability — Top Writers by State, Canada and U.S. Territories
- U.S. Auto Physical Damage — Top Writers by State, Canada and U.S. Territories
- U.S. Private Passenger Auto — Top Writers by State, Canada and U.S. Territories
- U.S. Commercial Auto — Top Writers by State, Canada and U.S. Territories
The issue also includes:
- U.S. Life/Health — 2021 Asset Distribution
- Largest Published, Rated Single-Parent Captive Insurers
- Largest Caribbean Insurers
- Top 25 Georgia Private Passenger Auto Filings by Rate Impact
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
