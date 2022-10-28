Community Care Cooperative (C3) Named A 2022 Top 100 Women-Led Business in Massachusetts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Care Cooperative (C3) and its President and CEO Christina Severin, have been named no. 7 on The Women’s Edge, formally The Commonwealth Institute, and the Globe Magazine’s list of the top 100 women-led businesses in MA. The list was published in The Boston Globe on October 28, 2022.

This is the fifth consecutive year that C3, the non-profit organization created and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to transform the health and wellness of under-resourced communities, and Severin have been recognized by The Women’s Edge and the Globe Magazine. They were named to the Top 100 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021; in 2019, C3 and Severin were number one on the list.

The Boston Globe and the Women’s Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, partner annually to name the most noteworthy companies and nonprofits helmed by women. The list includes leaders of health care companies, retail giants, construction companies, financial services firms, nonprofits, and many more. The women on this list are collectively responsible for thousands of employees and total revenue and operating budgets of more than $75 billion. The full list can be viewed here.

How the list was created: For each organization, The Women’s Edge examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. The Women’s Edge then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 22nd year that The Women’s Edge has created the list and the tenth year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.

Community Care Cooperative (C3) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to transform the health and wellness of the people they serve. Formed in 2016 as a MassHealth Accountable Care Organization (ACO) that leverages the proven best practices of ACOs throughout the country, C3 is the only ACO in Massachusetts founded and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) and exclusively focused on advancing integrated and coordinated community-based care. Since its inception, C3 has expanded its services and grown nationally as leader and advocate for community health centers. To view a list of current C3 health centers, click here.