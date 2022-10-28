Coming home again: Groundbreaking ceremony signals return of St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway to Heart of America

Staff from ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization that supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital join Patriot Homes, local St. Jude donors, volunteers and sponsors to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 2023 Kansas City St. Jude Dream Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and Patriot Homes officially broke ground on the 2023 Kansas City St. Jude Dream Home® on Thursday, October 27. The ceremony which welcomes the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway back to Kansas City since the previous giveaway in 2017, was attended by Patriot Homes subcontractors, local St. Jude donors, volunteers, sponsors, and more.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2023 Kansas City St. Jude Dream Home will be approximately 2,600 square feet and features farmhouse elevation, an entertainment and bar area in the basement, and additional features to come. The home is located in the Reserve at Riverstone, one of the fastest-growing new home communities in the Northland. Tickets will go on sale for $100 each in August 2023 for a chance to win the home and other prizes, all while supporting the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® Free tours of the home will begin later that fall.

“It’s truly an honor to have been chosen as the builder for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway and we’re thrilled to welcome this incredible event back to Kansas City,” said Brian Tebbenkamp, owner, and general manager of Patriot Homes. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Patriot Homes, our trade partners and our community to support the lifesaving work happening at St. Jude and improve the lives of children everywhere.”

The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway program is one of the most prominent and longstanding fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide, having raised more than $600 million dollars since 1991. Continued support from programs like this help fuel the six-year, $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan to accelerate research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

National sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway include Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler.

For more information, visit dreamhome.org.