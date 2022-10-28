ALG Vacations Survey Shows More Than Half of U.S. Adults Prefer Expert Assistance if Travel Plans Go Awry

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recent study commissioned by ALG Vacations and their brands Apple Vacations and Funjet Vacations finds that most American adults are not dissuaded from taking a trip because of the potential for another global crisis, and that most of them are willing to accept assistance from professional travel advisors to avoid unforeseen issues.

To view the multimedia assets and survey information visit: https://interactive.4media-group.com/alg-vacations-travel-plans-survey-2022

The study, which was conducted by independent agency, Atomik Research, surveyed American adults about their vacationing habits, as well as inquiring the extent to which social media is relied upon to inspire travel plans and even gauge the success of a trip.

Key Survey Highlights:

The survey revealed that 57 percent of U.S. adults believe they would benefit from having an expert handle unexpected vacation issues.

The same study also found that 55 percent of adults are willing to spend more for vacation upgrades.

These sentiments are even more prevalent among younger demographics.

Nearly two-thirds of those in the Generation Z (ages 18-25) and Millennial (ages 26-41) generations say they’d appreciate having expert help if a vacation doesn’t go according to plan.

Fifty-four percent of Generation X-aged residents (ages 42-57) would also be open to having expert help, but that view is shared by only 48 percent of Baby Boomers (ages 58-75).

Gen Z-ers (56 percent) and Millennials (67 percent) also indicate a willingness to spend more on vacation upgrades.

The majority of Gen X-ers (55 percent) also share that opinion, but only 43 percent of Baby Boomers (ages 58-75) say they’d be willing to spend more on vacation upgrades.

“The statistics clearly demonstrate that Americans are ready to travel – and they’re ready to do it right,” said Stephanie Oswald, Emmy-Award winning journalist and premier travel expert. “You should look at utilizing the services of a travel advisor from a company with a sterling reputation like ALG Vacations as an investment. It’s a business decision that could save travelers time and spare them frustration, but also help them find cheaper travel and lodging accommodations and avoid unnecessary trip-related expenses.”

The Atomik study also revealed the large role that social media factors into travel plans. More than half of U.S. adults (53 percent) surveyed say they scroll through social media for vacation inspiration. About one-quarter (27 percent) even said they care more about the reaction they get from their social media posts than the actual vacation. A similar percentage also said the success of a vacation is based on likes and comments on their photos. More than one in five men (22 percent) and 15 percent of women admitted that they have unfollowed social media friends because they were “jealous of the exotic destinations (the friend) had been to.”

As North America’s leading leisure tour operator, ALG Vacations works with travel advisors to plan every element of a traveler’s stay, and the group’s portfolio includes more than 250,000 hotels in more than 1,300 destinations worldwide. The company has launched its “Ask a Travel Advisor” service for those considering planning a trip.

