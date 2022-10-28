Bob’s Discount Furniture Commits to a Season of Hunger Relief

MANCHESTER, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bob’s Discount Furniture, one of the fastest growing omnichannel furniture retailers in the country, today announced that the company has donated $169,000 to food pantries and hunger-relief organizations across the country and partnered with U.S. Hunger to pack 20,000 meals for New England residents.

Bob’s Charitable Foundation was responsible for the generous $169,000 gift that was shared to 169 food assistance organizations located near 164 Bob’s furniture store locations and five distribution centers nationwide. As part of the company’s focus on relief efforts on Tuesday, October 25th over 150 Bob’s employees assembled at the company’s headquarters to pack 20,000 meals for U.S. Hunger, which distributed the meals to the Midwest Food Bank of New England.

“The holidays are a time for giving, and for the ninth consecutive year, we are proud to support the local food pantries in the communities we serve,” said Bill Barton, CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “So many U.S. households are struggling with food insecurity today and by partnering with U.S. Hunger on the food packing initiative we hope we are able to provide some additional assistance and care to those in our communities that need it.”

A staple in each Bob’s Discount Furniture store is the Bob’s Café, which is another way that Bob’s gives back to the community. Throughout the year, Bob’s Café Collections for a Cause collects donations from customers in-store and matches donations by 100%, donating to a different charity each quarter. In addition to participating in U.S. Hunger’s meal packing event, Bob’s Café Collections for a Cause resulted in a $10,000 donation being made to U.S. Hunger.

“During this season of giving, we are excited to support food pantries in our communities,” said Bob Kaufman, president emeritus and co-founder of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “We know that many people struggle to feed their families and we’re hoping these donations help provide meals to those in need during this holiday season.”

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob’s provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob’s engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 164 furniture stores across 24 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 10th-largest U.S. furniture chain. The company also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy.

Bob’s is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob’s Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company’s philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob’s Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. In total, Bob’s and its Foundation donate more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob’s charitable programs, visit Bob's Cares, and follow Bob’s on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook, and Instagram.