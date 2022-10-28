PSPNET Families offering Free Wellbeing Course for Spouses of Public Safety Personnel

REGINA, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSPNET Families recently opened sign-ups for its newest course focused on spouses of current and former Public Safety Personnel (PSP). This includes spouses of border services officers, public safety communications officials, correctional workers, firefighters, Indigenous emergency managers, operational intelligence personnel, paramedics, police officers, and search and rescue personnel.

This free internet-delivered cognitive behaviour therapy (ICBT) course is available across Canada as a new way to access support without the geographical, logistical and stigma barriers that often exist for in person services.

The course is tailored to unique needs of spouses of public safety personnel and provides education and guidance on simple techniques for managing mental health concerns, including:

Low mood

Depression

Worry

Anxiety

Posttraumatic stress injuries

The five main lessons included in the eight-week course are supported with additional materials on various topics such as managing sleep problems, communication strategies, and problem solving. Participants also have access to a voluntary Online Discussion Forum to discuss experiences with other spouses or significant others of PSP who are trying to improve their mental health.

“For the past few years, there has been a body of people who have dedicated their time to research and support Public Safety Personnel (PSP). PSPNET was launched in 2020 to offer and evaluate Internet-delivered cognitive behaviour therapy (ICBT) to PSP. What was soon realized, however, was that there were limited resources available for their spouses, who also experience mental health concerns and often don’t know where to turn for help,” said Dr. Heather Hadjistavropoulos, principal investigator of PSPNET. “This course provides those spouses with support and the research collected from it will help us to continue to develop additional resources for families of PSP.”

As for how data around the effectiveness of the program is collected, participants are asked to complete questionnaires throughout the course to evaluate its delivery and impact.

To learn more about the course and how to sign up, visit https://www.pspnet.ca/sso-wellbeing-course/.

About PSPNET Families

The PSPNET Families Wellbeing Hub is developed through funding by the Public Health Agency of Canada. It provides an accessible online hub of evidence-based, trauma-informed mental health promotion resources, created and delivered with a rich foundation and understanding of what it means to be “on the job” for the family members of PSP.

The team comprises three co-principal investigators from Queen’s University and the University of Regina, international consultants, and research assistants.

For more on PSPNET Families, please visit: https://www.pspnet.ca/families/

About the University of Regina

The University of Regina, located on Treaty 4 and Treaty 6 territories, the ancestral lands of the Cree, Saulteaux, Dakota, Lakota and Nakoda nations and the homeland of the Métis—is a comprehensive, mid-sized university that traces its roots back to the creation of Regina College in 1911. Today, more than 16,000 students study within the University’s 10 faculties. The university has an established reputation for excellence and innovative programs that lead to undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees.