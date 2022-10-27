Charitable Gift America Announces Teamwide, Giving-Based NIL Deals with MSU Women’s Soccer, MSU Men’s Golf, and MSU Women’s Golf

EAST LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its historic and philanthropic approach to name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts, Charitable Gift America today announced landmark deals for the Michigan State University women’s soccer team, the MSU men’s golf team, and the MSU women’s golf team.

The contracts—awarded through This Is Sparta!, a collective organized by Charitable Gift America—will provide every student athlete on the teams with $2,500 for the spring semester beginning in January, and an additional $5,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year starting next fall. As part of the contract, each student athlete will give 5% back to a charity of their choice. This follows Charitable Gift America’s NIL deal with MSU’s women’s gymnastics team announced in August, which marked the first time in NCAA history that an entire women’s gymnastics team received NIL contracts of this kind.

“We’re thrilled that we can continue to expand our efforts and provide more Spartan athletes with financial support along with the opportunity to give back to worthwhile causes,” said Dr. Thomas Dieters, board president of Charitable Gift America and a proud graduate of Michigan State. “Our project with the women’s gymnastics team was so successful and meaningful that we knew we couldn’t stop there. I’m grateful for Spartans across the country who have stepped up to the plate and helped empower our student-athletes to make a difference.”

Dieters noted that while there have been many donors to the This Is Sparta! fund, the new contracts could not have happened without the partnership of Bob Skandalaris—the entrepreneur, author and MSU alum known for his generous support of MSU athletics, including donating the lead gift for the Skandalaris Football Center at the Duffy Daughtery Football Building on MSU’s campus.

Skandalaris said he jumped at the opportunity to provide MSU student athletes with experiences that will help them grow on and off the court.

“A student-athlete experience at MSU is about much more than athletic results—it’s also about molding the next generation of leaders,” Skandalaris said. “Being a Spartan means working every day to make a positive impact in the world. I’m proud to partner with Charitable Gift America and support the personal growth of our student athletes.”

Charitable Gift America has funded more than 70 Spartan athletes to date, including individual football and baseball players. Charities already benefitting from Charitable Gift America’s unique approach to NIL contracts include St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Plan International, Place of Hope, and the Global Sanctuary for Elephants.

The announcement comes at a particularly exciting time for the Spartan’s women’s soccer team. Ranked No. 6 in the country and undefeated in Big Ten play, the Spartans will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 30.

About Charitable Gift America

Charitable Gift America was established in 2012 and currently supports hundreds of charitable organizations and individual philanthropists around the country. The organization is the nation’s leader in split interest charitable income plans featuring both fixed and variable income. Charitable Gift America’s sophisticated model gives donors the ability to give cash, publicly traded stock, real estate and many other hard to value assets. These contributions are designated for any charitable organization the donor chooses. A completely pro bono board of directors with more than 100 years of non-profit experience is invaluable to organizations that choose to be a partner. We look forward to empowering all student athletes in their support of their philanthropic causes.

Charitable Gift America’s board is led by Dr. Thomas Dieters, who has served as the Associate Director of Planned Giving at MSU prior to founding Charitable Gift America, and won four varsity letters in baseball as a Spartan.

About This is Sparta!

This is Sparta! is a fund within Charitable Gift America, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, designed to empower Michigan State University student-athletes to make positive impacts on communities and charities close to their hearts while utilizing their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).