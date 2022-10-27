First Command is a Proud Sponsor of the Army-Navy Fly Fishing Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to partner with the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy in support of this year’s Army-Navy Fly Fishing Tournament.

First Command will serve as the title sponsor of the second annual tournament on Nov. 5, when the midshipmen of the Naval Academy compete against the cadets of Army’s West Point at Shannon’s Private Waters on the South Branch of the Raritan River in New Jersey. Judges for the catch and release tournament will include two members of First Command’s Board of Directors: retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John Sattler and Chairman of the Board Scott Spiker. Both men are graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy.

“First Command is privileged to sponsor the Army-Navy Fly Fishing Tournament as part of our ongoing support of athletic programs at our Nation’s military academies,” said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. “This partnership is a tangible expression of our support for programs that benefit soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and guardians. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of the men and women of our Nation’s military at all stages of their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

©2022 First Command Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Command Brokerage Services, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Securities products and brokerage services are provided by First Command Brokerage Services, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are provided by First Command Advisory Services, Inc., an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are provided by First Command Insurance Services, Inc. Banking products and services are provided by First Command Bank (Member FDIC). Securities are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. Armed Forces.