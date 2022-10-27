Freedom Finance Europe Granted EuroCCP Membership

NEW YORK & ALMATY, Kazakhstan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC) today announced that its European subsidiary, Freedom Finance Europe, has obtained direct membership with the European Central Counterparty N.V. (EuroCCP), one of the three largest counterparties in Europe.

The EuroCCP membership will allow Freedom Finance Europe, a digital financial services firm, to settle and execute client orders with Euroclear, the Belgium-based company that specializes in the settlement of securities transactions.

“EuroCCP membership provides the confidence to our clients that all trades will settle on the agreed upon price, even if one party fails to meet its obligations,” said Evgeny Tyapkin, executive director of Freedom Finance Europe. “This will solidify our reputation in the European financial market. We are pleased to join this highly respected company.”

Headquartered in Amsterdam, EuroCCP was established in 2013 to provide secure and efficient stock clearing and settlement services across Europe. The company clears stocks, depository receipts, ETFs and derivatives contracts.

About Freedom Holding:

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services, retail financial securities brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. The company is incorporated in Nevada and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has a presence in 14 countries, including Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker FRHC.