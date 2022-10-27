Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:

SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products with the most downloaded ecommerce shopping app in the US, has selected Pitney Bowes Designed Delivery to help support the company’s rapid growth. Pitney Bowes will leverage its US-domestic delivery network and recently announced Regional Delivery Services model to support SHEIN’s rapid growth in key US markets. Pitney Bowes started processing parcels on behalf of SHEIN in Q3 and will ramp operations during peak and into 2023.

The Bay (Hudson’s Bay Co.) has partnered with Pitney Bowes to simplify cross-border shipping and unlock a new opportunity for US sellers to amplify their digital business in Canada. The Bay Marketplace with logistics by Pitney Bowes leverages a Designed Cross-Border Delivery Service to help reach Canadian consumers.

BARK, a leading subscription box provider of toys and treats for dogs, has been a client of Pitney Bowes since 2019. This year BARK added a new Designed Delivery Service from Pitney Bowes to support its growing national fulfillment network.

Victoria’s Secret is a long-standing client of Pitney Bowes Designed Delivery and Returns and has expanded the number of delivery locations ahead of peak and optimized its returns service with a branded customer portal, end-to-end shipment visibility, and enhanced tracking.

Function of Beauty, a leader in customizable hair, skin, and body care products, uses an innovative and customizable Designed Delivery solution from Pitney Bowes that balances speed, cost, and customer expectations to choose the optimal delivery service.

Supergoop!, a growing skincare and sun protection brand, is leveraging a Pitney Bowes Designed Fulfillment and Delivery solution to support its explosive growth in a scalable, flexible and predictable way that adapts to seasonal fluctuations in consumer demand.

Japan Crate, a leading subscription box company that shares the experience of Japan through monthly crates of candy, snacks, kawaii items, stationery, noodles, toys, and beauty products, relies on Pitney Bowes for a customized cross-border delivery solution that simplifies the complexities of cross-border shipping. Japan Crate currently fulfills orders in the US and PB supports growing demand for the company's goods in Canada.

“We’re entering this peak season operationally stronger than ever,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “The buildout of our US Domestic Delivery Network is largely complete, our 2022 automation and robotics rollout has landed, and we are prepared to deliver an outstanding peak for all our current and new clients.”

Earlier this year, Pitney Bowes launched its new Designed Delivery, Returns, Cross-Border and Fulfillment services, introduced new Regional Delivery services in select US markets, and expanded cross-border and domestic delivery services to Canada. New and existing clients are using these services to deliver a successful peak for their customers this holiday season.

Pitney Bowes has expanded its Global Ecommerce business significantly in recent years, growing from a single service and single client in 2012 to providing fulfillment, delivery, returns and cross-border services to more than 450 enterprise and mid-market retailers, ecommerce marketplaces and logistics services providers today. The Global Ecommerce business unit includes 17 US-based ecommerce logistics hubs and cross-border shipping lanes to more than 100 countries. The business unit generated $1.7 billion in revenue in 2021.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.