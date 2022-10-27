Lemonade Day National Names Tallahassee, Florida Third and Fifth Graders Ethan and Edward Chapman as 2022 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade Day, a national non-profit committed to preparing youth for life through a unique entrepreneurial and experiential program, announced its 2022 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year: brothers Ethan and Edward Chapman (3rd and 5th grade) of Tallahassee, Florida.

“Our youth participants have the ability to develop attributes of an entrepreneurial mindset through the Lemonade Day experience of learning and acting as an entrepreneur,” commented Nicole Cassier-Mason, Lemonade Day national CEO. “Ethan and Edward epitomize that growth mindset, and we are proud to recognize their courageous, resilient, can-do spirit.”

Through the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), that holds the license to the Lemonade Day Tallahassee program, they have offered this experiential journey for eight years empowering 1,500+ youth. This year, Lemonade Day Tallahassee had 377 youth participate in the program with more than 25 businesses registered.

Ethan and Edward planned and started The Chapman Brother’s Lemonade Stand. They learned to set goals, develop a business plan, secure a micro loan, create lemonade products and other stand items, and market it to run a successful business. After their hard work, they generated $453 in revenue. They paid back their investors with interest and profited $248 where they spent some, saved some, and shared some of their hard-earned money. With their giving spirit, the Chapman Brothers shared some of the proceeds to feed homeless members of their community. They volunteered to read to youth at childcare centers, and they put $50 in each of their savings accounts. Ethan and Edward’s entrepreneurial journey doesn’t stop with lemonade. They published a book, The Important People in the Community, and as trained percussionists they provide lessons to other youth musicians.

“Unlike most entrepreneurial programming, Lemonade Day introduces the foundations of starting a business, and it gives youth the opportunity to apply the principles of spending, sharing, and saving,” said Dr. Kenyatta Rosier, Assistant Professor at FAMU, who serves as the Lemonade Day Tallahassee City Director. “Further, kids get to make money at the end of the day! This ignites a spark, and for those that don't walk away with a lot of money, they see it, touch it, feel it, and immediately start planning for next year! They start out as kids just having fun and end up starting a business and making money!”

Lemonade Day will celebrate National Entrepreneurship Month in November and National Entrepreneurs Day on November 15, 2022.

Download the entire release here. Watch Ethan and Edward’s Lemonade Day video commercial here.

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day prepares youth (grades K-8) for life through a unique entrepreneurial and experiential program infused with life skills, character development, financial and business literacy, career exploration, and mentorship. By starting their own business - a lemonade stand - kids gain the foundational skills to succeed in life and achieve their dreams. Over 15 years, Lemonade Day has impacted nearly 1.5 million young children in 85+ communities across North America. Visit lemonadeday.org.

