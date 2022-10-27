US Patent & Trademark Office Selects Instabase to Automate Patent Documents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instabase, a leader in unstructured data automation, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has successfully completed a pilot with Satsyil and Instabase’s automation platform to help automate signature extraction from inventor oaths for use with validation of micro entity certifications.

As discussed in the USPTO director's blog, the USPTO receives millions of patent applications and supporting documents each year. During the application process, inventors sometimes submit documents using alternative versions of their names. This can limit the office’s ability to accurately certify the number of applications from a specific inventor and determine whether inventors are following application fee rules and regulations. Certifications submitted with errors often mean longer wait times for all applicants.

Prior to using Instabase’s technology, identifying patent application discrepancies required manually reviewing millions of documents to match names and signatures. Patent documents come in different formats and languages and can contain multiple inventors for each application. Signatures exist in various locations within a document, making signature to applicant name matching challenging. Instabase trains and deploys state-of-the-art deep learning models to extract and match signatures and names from a near-infinite range of document formats and languages. The platform also expands on the USPTO’s efforts to incentivize positive innovation while addressing systematic abuse.

“As we explore new ways to bring America’s innovation to impact, Instabase allows us to quickly tap into more of the trapped data found in our unstructured patent applications with ease and accuracy. Reducing data barriers and openly preserving customer trust is a ‘signature’ accomplishment that we can all be proud of,” said Scott Beliveau, Chief of Enterprise Advanced Analytics at USPTO.

By integrating Instabase into the Satsyil workflow and infrastructure, the USPTO receives the following benefits:

Data output from Instabase that allows for cross-correlation to find variations in names and signatures of the same applicant

Alleviation of manual analysis to match names and signatures and accurately identify the number of submissions from a given applicant

Proof of concept to apply similar Instabase extraction to other patent and trademark documents received by the USPTO

“For the first time in history, technology has come far enough to replace obsolete manual processes and truly tackle solving unstructured data,” said Erin Hawley, Vice President of Federal at Instabase. “We are excited to work with a leader like USPTO who is showcasing the power of full-fledged automation for this critical use case.”

To learn more about USPTO and see the results of the recent data challenge, visit here.

About Instabase

Instabase Inc. has built the first Automation Platform for Unstructured Data, enabling federal agencies & enterprises to drive transformation across manual processes by unlocking unstructured data with deep learning. The Instabase platform helps institutions transform unstructured data into structured data so that processes, such as client onboarding and mortgage processing, can be automated end-to-end. Today, Instabase is helping the world’s largest agencies, banks and insurance companies like NatWest, Standard Chartered, and AXA automate their most complex business processes by extracting and understanding the unstructured data that underpins those. The business is backed by leading investors such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

For more information, visit instabase.com or follow Instabase on Twitter @InstabaseInc.

About Satsyil

Satsyil Corp (Satsyil), established in 2012 and headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is an 8(a) certified Small Business full-service IT development and support services contractor with extensive Federal and Healthcare experience. Our methodology follows industry standards and best practices such as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development Level 3 (Dev 3) and ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001: 2013 certifications that govern high-quality products and services. We are a technology-focused company with comprehensive experiences in developing and managing solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Data Science, Cloud Engineering, Big Data, and Advanced Search Solutions.