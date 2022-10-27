PROJECT Announces First Half of 2023 Global Event Calendar for Contemporary Men’s and Women’s Fashion Markets in New York, Las Vegas, and Tokyo.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROJECT, the leading buyer driven fashion show for men’s, women’s, and gender fluid wear, today announces its highly anticipated 2023 event schedule. In the upcoming year PROJECT will provide attendees with more opportunities to capitalize on new and emerging trends and deliver on ever-evolving consumer interests. For contemporary men’s, women’s brands, these shows will provide expanded access to new audiences in a variety of markets as they exist across multiple global touchpoints.

“Our global PROJECT platform will continue to support the ongoing needs of the fashion industry with specific events throughout 2023 that are designed to service specialized communities and align with critical buying cycles,” says Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion.

PROJECT New York will kick-off the year with a focus on its downtown roots and bring to life the intersection of community, culture, and fashion with its return to Iron 23, taking place January 24-25, 2023, and again in Summer 2023. Showcasing a fresh point-of-view for the contemporary market in an intimate setting, PROJECT New York features a highly curated presentation of men’s and gender-fluid apparel, footwear, and accessories brands. Drawing an exclusive audience of key retailers, thought leaders, and influential voices in North America’s fashion capital, PROJECT NY will host live events featuring a mix of music, education and artistic experiences that capture the essence of New York fashion.

PROJECT Las Vegas, the largest of the PROJECT events will continue its bi-annual keystone event, at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 13-15, 2023, and again in August 2023. PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season’s top trends, generates global awareness, and drives key buyer decisions as this show will host the most comprehensive offering for the men’s, women’s, and gender fluid markets available in North America.

PROJECT Las Vegas will highlight new and emerging brands alongside top national and international names in specialty categories including denim, contemporary collections, streetwear, loungewear, activewear, shoes, and accessories.

PROJECT Las Vegas will also continue to co-locate with Informa Markets Fashion’s trend and young contemporary show MAGIC Las Vegas which will allow attendees expanded experiences and access to both events.

Both North America editions of PROJECT will highlight Informa Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) ongoing initiative designed to foster allyship, inclusion, and equality within the fashion community through programs that support, nurture, and elevate minority-owned, women-owned, and LGBTQIA+-owned fashion brands across men's and women's apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Internationally, PROJECT Tokyo will return March 15-16, 2023, at the Tokyo International Forum as well in Fall 2023. PROJECT Tokyo will feature an international collection of men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear, from contemporary to designer price points. This top global-centric event attracts renowned retailers from department, online e-commerce as well as specialty stores to regional and online retailers from across Japan and overseas.

