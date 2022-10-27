Tractor Supply and Citi Retail Services Expand Credit Card Offerings to Meet the Demand of Life Out Here

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers, announced today an extension to their existing consumer credit card offering. Introducing the TSC Visa Credit Card, an additional credit card option offered by Tractor Supply and Citibank, N.A.

Expanding upon the existing, high value benefits of the private label TSC Store Card which is available for in-store purchases, the new co-branded offering provides customers with the opportunity to earn Neighbor’s Club rewards wherever Visa cards are accepted. Building on the more than 20-year relationship between the two brands, customers who apply and are approved for the new credit card will now have the opportunity to take Tractor Supply with them and continue to earn hyper-relevant rewards. The new TSC Visa Credit Card offers many exciting benefits, including all the benefits of the TSC Store Card and more. Key benefits include:

The choice of 5% in rewards on Tractor Supply purchases or special financing on purchases of $199 or up; 1

3% in rewards on eligible gas station, grocery store, and veterinary purchases; 2

1% in rewards on all other purchases; 3

$0 annual fee; 4 and

and Acceptance anywhere Visa is accepted.

“Tractor Supply is committed to offering our customers great value every day. Whether it is our existing private label card or our new co-branded TSC Visa Credit Card, our customers have the flexibility to choose the one that best suits their needs with relevant and compelling rewards,” said Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer at Tractor Supply.

“After more than twenty years supporting Tractor Supply, we are thrilled to expand our existing offerings by unveiling the new TSC Visa Credit Card to provide our consumers with the ability to earn rewards in categories valued by Tractor Supply customers,” said Leslie McNamara, Business Head, Partner Management, Citi Retail Services. “By offering two compelling consumer credit cards, inspired by both our company’s shared commitment to constantly creating a stellar customer experience, we feel confident that customers will find the right card to meet their needs.”

All Tractor Supply cardmembers – with either the TSC Visa Credit Card or the TSC Store Card– are automatically upgraded to Neighbor’s Club Preferred Plus status. With the highest status at their disposal, cardmembers have access to an annual birthday gift, receipt-free returns, free pet bathing services, free same-day delivery, free full-day trailer rentals and free everyday standard shipping.5 Points earned can be redeemed for rewards for use at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply or for merchandise and services in the Neighbor’s Club Marketplace.6

“Giving consumers a choice that fits their lifestyle is key as financial services continue to become more personalized,” said Kirk Stuart, head of North America merchant sales and solutions at Visa. “With Tractor Supply Company and Citi Retail Services, we’re committed to providing more value and options to meet that growing consumer demand.”

In May 2021, Tractor Supply and Citi Retail Services announced a multi-year renewal of their consumer credit card relationship to help ensure ongoing brand loyalty during an exciting growth period. As of today, Citi Retail Services now issues three credit cards with Tractor Supply: the TSC Store Card for in-store purchases, the new TSC Visa Credit Card for purchases anywhere Visa cards are accepted, and the Tractor Supply Business Card which provides both net and revolving terms for business customers.

To learn more about Tractor Supply credit cards, please visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

_____________________________

1 TractorSupply.com/TSCCard

2 See Neighbor's Club Terms and Conditions for details.

3 See Neighbor's Club Terms and Conditions for details.

4 As of September 27, 2022, the APR for purchases is 28.99%, and the APR for balance transfers is 28.99%. These APRs will vary with the market based on Prime Rate. The APR for cash advances is 29.99%. The Minimum Interest Charge is $2. The cash advance fee is 5% of each transaction; minimum $10. The balance transfer fee is 5% of each transaction, minimum $10, and the transaction fee for foreign purchases is 3% of each purchase transaction in U.S. dollars. Visit TractorSupply.com/TSCCard for details.

5 See Neighbor's Club Terms and Conditions for details.

6 See Neighbor's Club Terms and Conditions for details.