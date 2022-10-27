Spalding University Selects Syntellis Performance Solutions to Drive Improved Budgeting and Forecasting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a multi-year contract with Spalding University to address its demand for enhanced financial management initiatives.

Spalding University — a private university in Louisville — will implement Syntellis’ Axiom™ Higher Education suite to transform its current budgeting and forecasting processes through a single integrated, cloud-based software platform. By leveraging near real-time data to acquire actionable insights, Axiom will empower Spalding University to achieve seamless and connected financial planning, incorporate best-practice methodologies to develop accurate and transparent budgets, and better adapt to shifting market conditions.

“Leveraging a modern solution that empowers us to budget and forecast based on timely data is more critical than ever for our university,” said Ezra Krumhansl, COO of Spalding University. “We selected Syntellis because it is purpose-built to address the unique budgeting challenges within higher education and helps us incorporate more of our planning processes into a centralized platform. With Axiom, our finance professionals can confidently plan for and respond to changing market forces more quickly and accurately.”

Syntellis’ Axiom Budgeting and Forecasting solution will allow Spalding University to more effectively:

Integrate data from the general ledger, human resources, and other systems and sources

Engage in true enterprise planning with robust workflows, role-based security and automated report production

Create and manage planning models that are connected to internal and external drivers

Automatically update the budget plan monthly with real-time information

Reduce time spent on reconciling and managing data

“Finance teams often face budgeting and planning challenges due to inefficient processes and inadequate technologies that are too complex, difficult to use and IT intensive,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “Spalding chose our solution over other cloud-based platforms because their leaders recognize the Axiom Higher Education suite delivers C-level reporting and allows their finance professionals to expertly manage financial planning, analysis and long-range business planning. We look forward to partnering with Spalding to improve their financial management program and help drive improved outcomes for the university.”

